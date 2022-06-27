Dennis Williams, Sr.

Funeral services for 88 year old, Russell Sparks, will be held Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Gateway Church of the Nazarene in Oskaloosa with Reverends Dan Arnold and Darren Melton officiating. Burial will be in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation with the family present will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in the Gateway Church of the Nazarene from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 11:00. Memorials may be made to Oskaloosa Church of the Nazarene.

OSKALOOSA, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO