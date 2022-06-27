ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, IA

Dennis Williams, Sr.

By Derek Cardwell
kniakrls.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFuneral Services for Dennis Williams, Sr., age 69 of Knoxville, will be held Thursday, June...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

Russell Sparks

Funeral services for 88 year old, Russell Sparks, will be held Thursday, July 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in the Gateway Church of the Nazarene in Oskaloosa with Reverends Dan Arnold and Darren Melton officiating. Burial will be in the Forest Cemetery in Oskaloosa. The Bates Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Visitation with the family present will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, in the Gateway Church of the Nazarene from 9:30 a.m. until service time at 11:00. Memorials may be made to Oskaloosa Church of the Nazarene.
OSKALOOSA, IA
kniakrls.com

Darrell De Vries

Private funeral services for Darrell De Vries, age 59 of Hedrick, are planned with burial in Evergreen Cemetery near Leighton. Langkamp Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
LEIGHTON, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Schools Storage Building Catches Fire

A fire broke out at the old agriculture building at Indianola High School Thursday evening, prompting a response from multiple agencies. Indianola High School Activities Office employees noticed smoke coming from the building used for storage and notified emergency services as they were working at the Indianola softball game on the other side of the school, and the game was not affected. The cause of the fire is unknown as this time.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Amber Clark-Van Ryswyk Receives Quarterly DAISY Award

Pella Regional Health Center announced that Amber Clark-Van Ryswyk, BSN, in Emergency is the recipient of the quarterly DAISY award. The DAISY program is a national award, given at the local level, to registered nurses who exemplify extraordinary nursing. The focus is on the special touches and human consideration that these nurses give to their patients.
PELLA, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
Knoxville, IA
Obituaries
kniakrls.com

Emergency Agencies Respond to Dumpster Fire in Knoxville

The Knoxville Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 1101 Woodland Dr on Thursday afternoon. When firefighters arrived, a dumpster was on fire, and the fire was extinguished. The fire was caused by two juveniles who were playing with matches. No injuries were reported and both juveniles were referred to the Juvenile Firesetters Program. The Knoxville Fire Department, Knoxville Police Department, and Marion County Sheriff’s Department were all on the scene.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Structure Fire

The Knoxville Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 400 block of West Marion Street this afternoon. The fire started in the oven and the homeowner self-extinguished the fire. Knoxville firefighters helped with getting the smoke out of the residence. No injuries were reported. The Knoxville Fire Department was assisted by the Knoxville Police Department.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Ag in the City Returned to Pella Thursday

Agriculture took over Central Park in Pella Thursday with Ag in the City, highlighting the industry with a variety of activities and displays throughout the downtown. On the Tulip Toren stage, the chicken pageant kicked off entertainment, followed by the Lil’ Miss Firecracker and Mr. America contest. This year’s winners were Waylon McGuire and Evelyn DeHaan.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Knoxville- Cassi Pearson and Craig Mobley Part 2

Our Guests on Today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville Is Knoxville School District Super Intendent Cassi Pearson and Business Manager Craig Mobley for part two of our conversation as we talk about the year-end recap from the district’s principals. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts...
KNOXVILLE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flowers#Memorials#Ffa
kniakrls.com

Warren County Justice Center Dedication Ceremony Takes Place Wednesday

The Warren County Justice Center Dedication Ceremony took place Wednesday, culminating years of work to build the new facility after the old courthouse was torn down in 2019. The American Legion Post 165 hosted a flag procession ceremony, followed by bagpipes, a bugle, and a cornerstone laying ceremony, with remarks by county employees, and a ribbon cutting hosted by the Indianola Chamber of Commerce. Warren County Judge Kevin Parker said in his statement, the Justice Center is aptly named, and the court system will try to live up to that name.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

IN DEPTH: Spirit of America Part 2; Officer Ross Marshall

A local man serves as a police officer, and as a military police officer in the reserves. In the second part of a five part program on the Spirit of America. Join us today as Dr. Bob Leonard goes “In Depth” with Ross Marshall with the Indianola Police Department and the Army Reserves.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Superintendent Art Sathoff Retires

Today is the last day for Indianola School District Superintendent Art Sathoff before retiring. Sathoff announced his intention to retire to the Indianola School Board in 2021, after which a lengthy search was conducted over the course of the next several months. Sathoff tells KNIA News one of the best parts of the job has been being a part of the staff at Indianola schools.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Students Attend International Thespian Festival

A pair of Pella High School students took a trip to the International Thespian Festival in Bloomington, Indiana. Class of ’22 Graduate Maggie Leach presented two brief monologues in Solo Acting–one from The Crucible and one from The Importance of Being Earnest. Alex Demuth, a 10th grader, also attended and participated in a program called 24 Hour Plays. Michael James Scott, the current Genie in Aladdin on Broadway was at the festival held June 20th through the 24th, as was actor Jessie Eisenberg. Pella High School Thespian Troupe 123 is part of the program.
PELLA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
kniakrls.com

VA Project Update

Work has been completed on the VA demolition project. Marion County Facilities and Maintenance Director Chris Nesteby spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the next steps to finish the project. “I will do the final walk-through and make sure all of the work has been done. Once I sign off on...
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Softball Defeats Pella on Senior Night

The #7 Indianola softball team celebrated their senior class of eight Thursday evening, defeating Pella 6-2 in a game heard live on KNIA and KRLS. Indianola jumped out to an early 2-0 lead on a Jordyn Gripp two-RBI double in the first inning, and Pella would answer in the third on an Ava Curry RBI single to cut the deficit in half.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Man Takes His Own Life at Lake Red Rock

Knoxville Fire and Rescue, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Medical Examiner, and possibly other agencies were called to the Whitebreast Boat Ramp on the southern shore of Lake Red Rock at approximately 10:20 this morning to a report of a person with a gunshot wound. Authorities tell KNIA/KRLS News a man took his own life. No additional information has been released.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Softball Breezes By Mount Ayr

The Class 1A #7 Twin Cedars Softball Squad got back on track with an 11-0 win over Mount Ayr on Thursday night. The Sabers had run tallies in the 2nd and 3rd, and erupted for nine in the 4th inning. Broke Roby did the damage in the 4th with a bases clearing double. Also getting RBIs were Jillian French, Cristen and Chloe Durian. Grace Bailey and Ali Mockenhaupt combined on a three hit shutout. Twin Cedars is off until Saturday morning when the Sabers travel to Pella Christian.
MOUNT AYR, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Softball Defeats DM East

The Indianola softball team defeated the Scarlets of Des Moines East Tuesday night in a non-conference matchup 13-4. Indianola struck early and often, scoring two runs in the first on an error and a Kiley Kindelspire RBI hit, then Kindelspire hit a three-run home run in the second to blow the game open 5-0.
kniakrls.com

Warren County Justice Center Ribbon Cutting Today

A ribbon cutting and tours will be available for the newly built Warren County Justice Center today, opening the building to the public for the first time. The building has been under construction for the past several years after the previous courthouse was demolished in 2019, and will host the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center, Warren County District Court, the Board of Supervisors, Attorney’s Office, and more. The ceremony will take place from 1-2pm, with tours of the facility available to all for the rest of the afternoon.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Harvey Man Facing Felony Charges

On June 14, Marion County Sheriff’s Detectives met with the Ottumwa Police Department in regards to a handgun located in their jurisdiction. Officers went to the 100 block of Cinder Avenue, where they spoke with 50-year-old Shawn Duane Gerdom of Harvey. Gordon told officers he had purchased a Chevy Silverado in May and a handgun was a part of the transaction. The truck showed up as stolen from Keokuk County. After running a check on Gerdom, officers found he had a conviction for domestic abuse assault. Gerdom was charged with Dominion/Control of a Firearm or Weapon by a Domestic Abuse Offender, a Class D Felony.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Warriors, Indians split softball doubleheader

The Indianola and Norwalk softball teams split a Little Hawkeye Conference doubleheader Wednesday night in a battle of highly-rated Class 4A rivals. The seventh-ranked Indians won the first game 4-1 behind Izzie Benge’s complete game in the pitching circle while the fourth-ranked Warriors overcame an early 2-0 deficit to win the night cap 5-2 as Olivia Dougherty pitched all seven innings with eight strikeouts.
INDIANOLA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy