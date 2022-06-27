ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WGLT's Sound Ideas - Monday, 6/27/22

By Sarah Nardi
wglt.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today's episode, you'll hear about the McLean County Republican Party...

www.wglt.org

Comments / 0

Related
wglt.org

Q&A: Democratic Party chair Patrick Cortesi on their chances this fall

Following Tuesday's primary elections, WGLT sat down with Patrick Cortesi, the chair of the McLean County Democrats, to talk results. The following interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity. WGLT: Bloomington-Normal hasn't been represented by a Democrat in the statehouse since 1982. If Sharon Chung is able to...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

Bloomington city manager eager for council visioning session

Bloomington will soon have quicker access to legal marijuana after the city council this week approved a zoning provision clearing the way for the new cannabis sales outlet near Walmart on the city's west side. Estimated potential revenue from a second marijuana sales outlet could be $300,000 a year. City...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

Chung and Preston to square off for 91st House District seat

Primary voters set up a Bloomington-Normal-centric contest in the fall general election for the newly drawn 91st Illinois House district. There were primaries in both major parties, an indicator the 91st is one of the increasingly rare districts in Illinois that are balanced enough to avoid a predetermined partisan outcome. The district includes parts of four counties: McLean, Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford. It takes in parts of central Bloomington and Normal and stretches ribbonlike west toward Bartonville and East Peoria.
NORMAL, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Politics#Republican Party
wglt.org

Danvers to receive $27,500 to upgrade wastewater systems

The village of Danvers is getting financial aid to improve wastewater collection and treatment. The grant, worth $27,500, is coming from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). It’s a part of the EPA’s Unsewered Communities Construction Grant Program to aid communities that lack the resources necessary to safely and properly treat and collect wastewater.
DANVERS, IL
wglt.org

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes player one of two killed in highway accident

A pitcher on Springfield’s Prospect League baseball team, the Lucky Horseshoes, died in a traffic accident early Thursday. The Sangamon County Coroner reported Lucas Otto, 20, of Arthur was pronounced dead at the scene at 1:35 a.m. The accident happened on Interstate 72 between Buffalo and Illiopolis. Police said...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wglt.org

Fire heavily damages downtown Bloomington apartment building

Fire crews in Bloomington spent much of Wednesday battling a blaze that heavily damaged an apartment building just west of downtown. The Bloomington Fire Department (BFD) was called to the three-story brick building at Market and Lee streets around 6:25 a.m. Crews saw fire coming from the roof and thick smoke pouring from the top two floors, said spokesperson Frank Friend.
BLOOMINGTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy