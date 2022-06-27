WGLT's Sound Ideas - Monday, 6/27/22

Primary voters set up a Bloomington-Normal-centric contest in the fall general election for the newly drawn 91st Illinois House district. There were primaries in both major parties, an indicator the 91st is one of the increasingly rare districts in Illinois that are balanced enough to avoid a predetermined partisan outcome. The district includes parts of four counties: McLean, Peoria, Tazewell, and Woodford. It takes in parts of central Bloomington and Normal and stretches ribbonlike west toward Bartonville and East Peoria.

NORMAL, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO