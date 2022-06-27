Boulder Social Coming Summer 2022

Boulder is gaining a new restaurant and brewery this summer. Concept Restaurants Inc. , owned by Frank and Gina Day , is opening Boulder Social at 1600 38th St.

Menus and renovations are still being finalized, but Boulder Social could open by the end of July if all goes according to plan. The location at 38th and Arapahoe Streets will include two outdoor patios for community and live music events.

“It’s a meeting place, a gathering place, a place where people get together for probably social reasons, meet friends,” said Frank Day, who serves as Chairman of the Board for Concept Restaurants. “It’s a big, causual place with a wide menu and a lot of different seats, indoor or outdoor.”

The Boulder Social menu will feature Colorado rustic specialty pizzas plus a variety of toppings to build your own pizza. Boulder Social’s menu will also borrow from sister restaurant Stout Street Social in Denver to include oysters, sushi, burgers, sandwiches, and more. Vegan, vegetarian, and gluten-free options will also be offered.

A full drink menu will feature craft beer from the in-house Boulder Social brewery, guest beer taps, frozen drinks, craft cocktails, and wine.

Day told What Now Denver they are also planning a Social for Colorado Springs. It is at least a year out and will be built at Fillmore St. and I-25 near their Best Western Plus hotel. Day said they are also in the process of expanding the hotel from about 100 rooms to 160 rooms. “It’s going to end up being a pretty large hotel.”

Article updated to include quotes from Frank Day.

