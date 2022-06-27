ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laclede County crash leads to one death Sunday

By Tony Nguyen
 3 days ago

LEBANON, Mo. – A 25-year-old Springfield woman was killed Sunday morning in a two-car crash.

Missouri State Highway Patrol says Baylee Smith struck the rear of a car on Highway 5 six miles north of Lebanon around 10:00 a.m. Sunday morning.

Deadly motorcycle crash in Springfield Saturday

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to Lake Regional Hospital with minor injuries.

This is Highway Troop I’s 8th fatal crash for June and the 19th fatal crash for 2022.

