Click here to read the full article. José Andrés is one of the most prolific chefs working today. On top of his philanthropic ventures, he’s got a new restaurant on the way in DC—where he’s already ubiquitous—and he’s made a big expansion into Chicago. Now, he’s getting ready to give Los Angeles another go. The chef is opening not one, not two, but five new spots at the soon-to-open Conrad Los Angeles hotel. That includes two restaurants, two bars and a pool deck, where you’ll be able to really take advantage of the city’s spectacular views and weather. “I am so excited to...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 12 MINUTES AGO