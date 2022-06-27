ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, ID

Two-vehicle Crash South of Bellevue

By Benito Baeza
 3 days ago
BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-No one was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Friday night south of Bellevue. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, first responders were...

95.7 KEZJ

$5,000 Reward In Case Of Jerome ID Woman Missing 2 Yrs

A Jerome, Idaho woman has been missing for more than two years, and her story has been shared by several state websites in recent weeks. Have you seen Liliam Gomez?. The last date of contact family had with Liliam Gomez, a missing Jerome resident, was March 6, 2020, according to a June 26 post shared by her sister Yuliana on the Idaho Missing Persons Alert Facebook page. Liliam hasn't been heard from in more than 27 months, and her family is desperately seeking answers.
JEROME, ID
KOOL 96.5

Fire Burning Northeast of Twin Falls

EDEN, Idaho (KLIX)-A fire burned roughly 5,000 acres in Jerome County near the Eden area northeast of Twin Falls. Large plumes of smoke could be seen from Twin Falls in the desert area Wednesday afternoon. According to Bureau of Land Management Fire Information, the Sugar Loaf Fire is burning just off State Highway 25, roughly five miles west of Eden. Several structures and road construction equipment had been threatened by the fire. The First Segregation Rural Fire Department worked to protect structures while U.S Forest Service and BLM fire crews continue to mop up hot spots while aircraft work on the burning edges of the fire. BLM said the area made access to the blaze difficult for the 7 fire engine crews and heavy equipment. Four air craft are working on the fire as well. Fire activity overnight was slowed with containment expected sometime Thursday evening. The cause is under investigation.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Man watched as Sugarloaf Fire flames burned near his house

EDEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many residents of the Magic Valley could see the smoke coming west of Eden Wednesday afternoon. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) says they will have control of the Sugarloaf Fire, which was at 5,000 acres at one point, by 8:00 p.m. Thursday,. While structures...
EDEN, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Cute Church in Southern Idaho Converted Into Heavenly Home With 14 Rooms

There are interesting real estate options all around the Magic Valley with hidden potential to become something different than originally intended. One building currently listed for sale in the Magic Valley has been transformed from a house of worship to a home with heavenly potential. There’s a lot of work that needs to be done to make this into something usable again, but it’s possible and the price is really good.
JEROME, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Gooding County Deputy Injured in Crash with Semi-truck

GOODING, Idaho (KLIX)-A Gooding County deputy had to be airlifted to an area hospital after a semi-truck ran a stop sign Tuesday morning. According to Idaho State Police, the 34-year-old deputy was in a Ram 1500 pickup headed west on 2950 S when a Kenworth semi went through the stop sign on 1700 E. at around 11:48 a.m. The two vehicles caught on fire. The deputy was flown from the scene to the hospital. The 31-year-old Rupert man driving the semi was not transported. The intersection has been partially closed since the crash. Gooding County EMS, Wendell City Fire Department and Wendell Rural Fire Department, and the Hagerman Fire Department responded to the crash.
GOODING COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Two From Twin Falls Injured in Blaine County Rollover

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two young people from Twin Falls were injured in a single-vehicle rollover near Magic Reservoir late last week. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday afternoon, an 18-year-old male and 24-year-old male both of Twin Falls were rushed to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center Thursday afternoon. The 17-year-old male driver of the Dodge Dakota, also of Twin Falls, refused medical treatment. The two injured had not been wearing seat belts. The sheriff's office said the driver of the pickup went off the road, overcorrected and the pickup rolled three times just south of the East Magic Road on State Highway 75.
BLAINE COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Hailey Man Charged Following High-speed Pursuit

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Hailey man is facing several charges following a high-speed pursuit that went nearly 20 miles Sunday morning. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, 33-year-old Christopher Overton, of Hailey, was charged with felony eluding a peace officer, along with three misdemeanors: driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance-marijuana, and driving without privileges. At just after 12 a.m. on Main Street in Hailey a deputy tried to stop a Subaru Legacy that had come up on the officer from behind speeding and changing lanes around traffic. The sheriff's office alleges the car sped up and ran a red light and continued on through Hailey and Bellevue at speeds above 100 mph. The chase ended just south of Timmerman Junction on State Highway 75, about 18 miles from where it started. Overton was arraigned on Tuesday in magistrate court.
HAILEY, ID
104.3 WOW Country

This Idaho Town Named One of the Most Romantic in the Country

Idaho natives will apricate this town getting a chance to shine. First since we are talking about romance check out some of the top date ideas in Idaho. You've landed a date...so, where do you go? Not the movies, you don't have a chance to talk. You don't want to Netflix and Chill, you're trying to get serious with them. So, here are five fantastic first date ideas in Boise, Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ

95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

