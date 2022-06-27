Two-vehicle Crash South of Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-No one was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Friday night south of Bellevue. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, first responders were...kezj.com
BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-No one was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash late Friday night south of Bellevue. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, first responders were...kezj.com
95.7 KEZJ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0