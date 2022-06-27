ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Florida hotel paid almost $30,000 after shorting workers on overtime pay, feds say

By David J. Neal
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

A Panama City Beach hotel paid employees $29,976 in back pay and damages after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation, the agency announced .

That money went to 15 workers, $1,998.40 per employee of the Executive Inn, a Florida hotel owned by Fernwood Land, which state records say is managed by Kirit Bhula.

An Executive Inn manager said, when reached by phone, that the owners declined to comment on Labor’s announcement.

Labor said a Wage and Hour investigation found that employees were paid normal, straight time rates for overtime work, a violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and paid in cash, off-the-books.

“Employers who attempt to evade paying their workers proper wages by paying off-the-books will be held accountable by the U.S. Department of Labor,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Wildali De Jesus. “Fernwood Land LLC shortchanged 15 workers of the overtime wages they rightfully earned. In the end, the employer paid thousands more for disregarding the law. Other employers should review their pay practices to avoid similar violations and consequences.”

The Wage and Hour complaint section of Labor’s website contains information on how to file a complaint if you believe your employer has violated FLSA. Miami’s Wage and Hour Division office can be reached at 305-598-6607. The national helpline is 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243).

No matter the immigration or citizenship status of workers, they can speak with the department, which says it can handle calls in more than 200 languages.

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

