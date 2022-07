A Florida man is like a dog with two tails after his own pup helped him wrangle in a big-ticket lottery win. Leonard Linton claimed a $2 million top prize from the 100X THE CASH Scratch-Off game on Monday. According to a press release, the 42-year-old opted to cash in his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $1,645,000.00. Florida Lottery officials say the $2 million win is thanks to Linton’s beloved dachshund, Ivy.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO