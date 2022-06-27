ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Emma Raducanu off to winning start as Wimbledon welcomes back big crowds

By Emine Sinmaz
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Utwv5_0gNdGhpG00
Emma Raducanu Photograph: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

Thousands of tennis fans cheered Emma Raducanu to victory at Wimbledon on Monday as the tournament returned to capacity for the first time in three years.

The 19-year-old US Open champion received a standing ovation after defeating the Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck in straight sets on her Centre Court debut.

Her mother, Renee Zhao, and her childhood coach, Jane O’Donoghue, were watching on as Raducanu told the crowd it was an “incredibly special feeling” to return to Wimbledon.

“I’ve been feeling it ever since I stepped on to the practice court, hearing people saying, ‘Emma, you’ve got this’ and I think ‘You’ve got this’,” she said. Her next opponent will be France’s Caroline Garcia.

Last year Raducanu charmed fans as she reached the fourth round of Wimbledon weeks after finishing her A-levels, and two months later she won the US Open without dropping a set. Since then she has battled various injuries, sustaining a side strain at a tournament in Nottingham this month.

She told reporters: “I’ve had a tough year, it’s no secret. I feel like I’ve learned a lot in the last year. But it hasn’t necessarily all been terrible. I won my first round at every slam. As a 19-year-old, I pretty much just took my gap year and [am] starting again now.”

Wimbledon’s grounds will be packed with up to 42,000 people each day during this year’s tournament, after crowds were reduced by 50% in 2021 because of the Covid pandemic. Fans camped out from 11pm on Friday in an attempt to buy on-the-door tickets before a blockbuster first day.

Two Ukrainian players spoke of the horrors of the Russian invasion after finishing their matches. Lesia Tsurenko, who beat Britain’s Jodie Burrage, said her home city of Kyiv was under attack. “I don’t feel good. I feel really worried, especially because I know that they are trying to get the one object, which is 100 metres away from my home, from the building where I live,” she told reporters.

“I think when the war started, I start to feel this tension inside of me every time the area where I live gets bombed. And I think, even if I work every day with a psychologist, and I try to avoid these emotions, it’s impossible.”

She will face fellow Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, who later said that her family’s home had “huge holes” after Russian bombing. “[My family] live like many other Ukrainians, on the bags, so you never know what’s going to happen tomorrow because everything looks sometimes quiet. But then yesterday was two rockets in Kyiv, in the centre.”

Tsurenko said she was relieved that Russian and Belarussian players were absent from Wimbledon, even if it was nothing personal. “I feel good being at the tournament without having to see players from those countries again. In most of the cases it’s nothing personal,” she said.

Dave Sullivan, 60, from Derby, and his mother, Pam, from Leicester, were excited to join the famous queue again. Sullivan said: “We’ve camped since 6pm yesterday, it’s my ninth time and Mum’s eighth time, she’s 85. We’ve upgraded the tent over the years and the camp beds, air beds, seats. We’ve done this for years. This is the furthest forward in the queue we’ve ever been, number 76 and 77. We’ve always loved Wimbledon.”

Sally Bolton, the chief executive of the All England Lawn Tennis Club, said the cost of living crisis had had an impact on prices. A glass of Pimm’s cost £9.75, up from £8.50, while a Sipsmith gin and tonic was £9, up from £7.

“Like every other business, our costs are increasing across the board, so we’re having to balance that challenge. As much as we can, we’re trying not to pass that on to the consumer,” Bolton said. “One of the most iconic parts of our food and drink offer, strawberries, are kept at £2.50 and have been now since 2010, so we’ve retained those at an accessible price despite input prices going up.”

Michelle Patrick, 33, from Glasgow, said she was shocked by the cost of Pimm’s. “The last time I was here was in 2009 and I think I paid £12 for two drinks – now I have just paid £20. It’s very expensive, even by London standards,” she said.

At the end of the day, the two-time men’s singles champion Andy Murray , 35, defeated Australia’s James Duckworth 4-6 6-3 6-2 6-4 in front of a packed Centre Court audience, which included his wife, Kim, and mother, Judy. An emotional Murray said: “It’s amazing to be back out here again with a full crowd after the last few years – amazing atmosphere. Obviously I’m getting on a bit so I don’t know how many more opportunities I’ll get.”

Cameron Norrie, 26, the highest-ranked British player in the men’s draw, defeated Spain’s Pablo Andújar in straight sets.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Meet The Tennis Player Whose Outfit Went Viral At Wimbledon

Earlier this week, French tennis player Kristina Mladenovic went viral during his first-round match against Angelique Kerber. The 29-year-old was sporting what some called a "crop top." It was somewhat surprising due to Wimbledon's strict dress code, which helped the outfit go viral on social media. Obviously Wimbledon signed off...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Murray
The Spun

Why Serena Williams Has Tape On Her Face At Wimbledon

Serena Williams hadn't played a singles match in a year until she stepped back on the court at Wimbledon this afternoon. The tennis legend took the court against world No. 113, France's Harmony Tan in the first round. When she stepped on the grass court this afternoon, fans noticed something a little different.
TENNIS
The Independent

What time is Coco Gauff playing at Wimbledon today?

Coco Gauff faces Mihaela Buzarnescu in the second round at Wimbledon this afternoon. The American teenager, who fell agonisingly short in the French Open final against Iga Swiatek, appeared in danger of a shock early exit in her first-round match against Elena-Gabriela Ruse. The Romanian world No 54 took the first set 6-2 but Gauff rallied impressively to set up a meeting with Ruse’s compatriot Buzarnescu. Buzarnescu is an easier test on paper, ranked No 127 in the world, but the 34-year-old impressed in a straight-sets victory over Nastasja Schunk and is bidding to replicate her 2018 run at...
TENNIS
The Independent

Emma Raducanu sports $37,000 worth of Tiffany jewelry as she exits Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu may have lost out on a winning title at Wimbledon on Wednesday, but it was her stunning Tiffany jewelry -- worth more than $37,000 in total -- that took centre court.The British tennis star lost on day three of the championships to French opponent Caroline Garcia, who had a 6-3, 6-3 victory on Centre Court. The 19-year-old skyrocketed to fame last year when she won the US Open in September, becoming Britain’s first female Grand Slam-winner in 44 years. So much so, that she even landed the role as an ambassador for Tiffany & Co.Raducanu made her...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wimbledon#Us Open#Tennis Club#Belgian#Centre Court
The Spun

Serena Williams Has Honest Reaction To First-Round Loss At Wimbledon

Serena Williams showed plenty of heart in her return at Wimbledon this Tuesday, but it wasn't enough to get past France's Harmony Tan in the first round. Williams, 40, led Tan 5-4 in set three and was two points away from winning the match. But her legs grew tired, she missed shots the all-time great usually doesn't and Tan took advantage.
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tennis
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Serena Williams falls to Harmony Tan in Wimbledon return

Serena Williams made her highly anticipated return to singles tennis at Wimbledon on Tuesday, but her first-round match ended in a defeat. France’s Harmony Tan earned a 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) victory over Williams at the All England Club. The match came almost a year to the day of Williams’ last Wimbledon match, which was cut short when she tore her hamstring.
TENNIS
The Independent

Harmony Tan doubles partner ‘very sad’ due to late withdrawal after Serena Williams win

Harmony Tan’s Wimbledon doubles partner Tamara Korpatsch admits she is “very sad” after the French player’s late withdrawal following the impact of the epic win over Serena Williams. Tan triumphed late on Tuesday evening after more than three hours on Centre Court. But the physical effects appear to have pushed the world No 115 to prioritise her singles campaign at the All England Club.A late message was sent to Korpatsch, who was due to play her first-ever Grand Slam doubles match, wit the first round match against Nadiia Kichenok and Raluca Olaru cancelled. “Unfortunately my doubles partner Harmony Tan...
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Emma Raducanu upset as Wimbledon top-10 seeds tumble

Emma Raducanu‘s follow-up to her fairytale Wimbledon fourth round run last year ended in the second round at the hands of French veteran Caroline Garcia. Garcia, the former world No. 4 now ranked 55th, took out the No. 10 seed 6-3, 6-3 on Centre Court in the third top-10 upset of the day.
TENNIS
The Guardian

The Guardian

337K+
Followers
81K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy