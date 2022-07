REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. – Delaware State Police have charged two and are asking for the public’s help in locating a third in a recent investigation. At around 7:30 p.m. on June 9th, police say 50-year-old Hope Wheatley and 30-year-old Amanda Adkins entered the Tokyo Steakhouse restaurant, located at 17906 Coastal Highway. The pair were reportedly accompanied by 52-year-old Danny Adkins of Laurel, Delaware, who is a registered sex offender actively being sought by police for two felony warrants. All three left the restaurant before troopers were able to respond, and police say Hope and Amanda were uncooperative when asked about their involvement with Danny Adkins.

LAUREL, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO