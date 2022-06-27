ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IL

Suspect in weekend police-involved shooting in JCSO Jail

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT VERNON — Illinois State Police continue to investigate an officer-involved shooting over the weekend involving a Mt. Vernon police officer. According to ISP, 20-year-old Terrell Burnam, of Harvey, Illinois was taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated and released...

x95radio.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – JUNE 29TH, 2022￼

MT. VERNON, IL — On Wednesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 35-year-old Afton Shrum of Mt. Vernon was arrested Tuesday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for a Violation of...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
x95radio.com

Robert Vern Rodgers

GARY, Ind. — Robert Vern Rodgers, born on July 12, 1964, in Gary, Indiana, passed at St. Louis University Hospital on June 19, 2022, at the age of 57. He is survived by his loving mother, Bonnie Rodgers; his two older sisters, Susan Rodgers, and Vicki Rodgers; and has joined his father, Marion Rodgers, in the next life. He is also survived by his loving and devoted wife, Ronda Rodgers; his five caring children, Teresa Boyce, Andrew Rodgers, Tiffany Sims, Timothy Rodgers, and Shyla Rodgers; and his eight grandchildren, who he shared all of his love with.
GARY, IN
x95radio.com

Jessie P. Scott

He was the son of Curtis E. Scott and Sheery (Harlow) Evilsizer. He married Joyce Evilsizer on December 17, 2005, and she survives in Valier. In addition to his mother: Sheery Evilsizer and Don Fry of Flora, he is also survived by his wife: Joyce Scott of Valier; four children: Amber Lynn Creps of Centralia, Nathaniel Younger of Valier, Makalia Younger of Valier, and Julia Grace of Bloomington; three grandchildren: Azzan, La’Ron, and Lin’Drea; two brothers and four sisters: Curtis Scott of Centralia, John Evilsizer and fiancee Taylor of Minooka, Kaysie Scott of Mt. Vernon, Cassie Scott of DuQuoin, Brandi Scott of Mt. Vernon, and Michelle Scott of DuQuoin; sister-in-law: Judy Puterbaugh of Irvington; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Dennis Schuchmann, Robert Molton, Michael Allison, Big Jimmy Allison and Tristan Allison all of Centralia.
CENTRALIA, IL
x95radio.com

Levi N. Rosecrans

Born September 10, 1940, in Alton, Illinois, he was the son of Levi Nelson and Jettie (Wilson) Rosecrans. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at the Sutherland – Rankin Funeral Home in Salem, P.O. Box 97, 310 N. Broadway, Salem, IL 62881 618-548-1234, entrusted with the family’s care. Inurnment will follow at East Lawn Cemetery with friend Troy Cannon officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Salem American Legion Post #128 in Salem at the graveside. Visiting hours will be from 10:00 am until the service hour at the funeral home. The family suggests memorials be made to Wounded Warriors or to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital and will be accepted by the funeral home. Online condolence may be left at sutherlandfuneralhome.com.
ALTON, IL
x95radio.com

Larry Joe Smith

Larry Joe Smith, 63, of Boyd, passed away on June 26, 2022 at Nature Trails Nursing Home in Mt. Vernon. Mr. Smith was a carpenter and enjoyed repairing cars. He was a graduate of Woodlawn and Rome Grade schools and Mt. Vernon High School. He is survived by four brothers,...
BOYD, MT
x95radio.com

William Karczewski

He was born November 16, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Erwin and Julia (Thompson) Karczewski. William married Dorothy (Novak) Karczewski on September 10, 1960 in Hazelcrest, Illinois. They were blessed with 61 years of marriage before her passing on February 8, 2022. William is survived by his children, William Karczewski and wife, Joan of Grant Park, Illinois, Dan Karczewski and wife, Joy of LaBelle, Missouri, Therese First of Bonnie, Illinois, and Loretta “Lori” Janca and husband, Tom of Bourbonnais, Illinois; grandchildren, Mindy, Willy, Kristy, Abby, Michele, Brian, Aaron, Evan, Erik, Zachary, Branden, and Jared; great-grandchildren, Vera, Ford, Josephine, Sophia, and Sienna; sister, Ruth DeThomas of Steger, Illinois; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.In addition to his parents and wife, William was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Allen Karczewski; son-in-law, Robert First; and siblings, Joyce Eckert and Charles Karczewski. William worked as a machinist for many years for Mobile Chemical. He enjoyed taking care of his yard and home, and could often be found watching westerns. William also enjoyed antique threshing equipment and tractors. He loved his dog, Dusty and cat, Sadie. William was a loving family man and will be deeply missed.
CHICAGO, IL
x95radio.com

Edward L. McWilliams

Edward L. McWilliams, 69. of Dix, passed away on June 25, 2022 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. He was born Aug. 13, 1959 in Whitter, California to Robert S. McWilliams and Mary Eileen Medlin McWilliams. Mr. McWilliams Attended the Christian Fellowship Church in Mt. Vernon and Rend Lake...
DIX, IL
x95radio.com

Allene Frances Anderson

She was born June 17, 1918 to her parents, Elizabeth (Munro) and Alva Black. When she was seven and a half years old her mother died from a tragic fire at the Methodist Children’s Home in Mount Vernon. Here dad was in WWII in France and this affected him. On her death bed, Elizabeth told her mom to take Allene. Allie and John Munro raised Allene from that time. Allene took piano lessons for one year when she was nine years old. At ten, she started giving lessons to some of her friends. When she was twelve, she started washing and setting the hair of some adult friends and neighbors. Allene attended Bonnie Grade School and three years of High School. She then went to Kankakee and lived with an aunt to finish her senior year. One year later, she moved to Chicago to live with another aunt and went to Beauty Culture School. In Chicago, she met Robert “Bob” Anderson and married him. In 1948, they moved to Bonnie and Bob became a farmer, built their home and put a beauty shop in the basement. At fifty-seven years old, Allene started taking tap dancing lessons. This brought her great joy. In 1998, she joined a small group and started going to three nursing homes to play the piano. She attended the Bonnie Baptist Church for many, many years and loved the people there. God puts special people in her life to help her. One of these people was David Boyer. He was always available to help her or encourage her. Two other people who blessed her was Danny Wiggins and his mother, Martha. In 1987, Bob, her husband passed away. Allene had to adjust to the loss of her husband. The Bonnie church was a great blessing at this time. Allene and Bob had two daughters, Joan and Barbara. Joan married Paul Dann and Barbara married Billie Bodine. Their grandchildren are William Bodine and Christopher Dann. They also have two great-grandchildren, Erin and Erica Dann.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
x95radio.com

What to watch in primaries in Colorado, Illinois, elsewhere

NEW YORK (AP) — Seven states are set to host primary elections Tuesday as the nation comes to terms with last week’s stunning Supreme Court ruling eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion. The slate of nominating contests could offer the first clues as to whether the political...
COLORADO STATE

