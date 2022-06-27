Suspect in weekend police-involved shooting in JCSO Jail

She was born June 17, 1918 to her parents, Elizabeth (Munro) and Alva Black. When she was seven and a half years old her mother died from a tragic fire at the Methodist Children’s Home in Mount Vernon. Here dad was in WWII in France and this affected him. On her death bed, Elizabeth told her mom to take Allene. Allie and John Munro raised Allene from that time. Allene took piano lessons for one year when she was nine years old. At ten, she started giving lessons to some of her friends. When she was twelve, she started washing and setting the hair of some adult friends and neighbors. Allene attended Bonnie Grade School and three years of High School. She then went to Kankakee and lived with an aunt to finish her senior year. One year later, she moved to Chicago to live with another aunt and went to Beauty Culture School. In Chicago, she met Robert “Bob” Anderson and married him. In 1948, they moved to Bonnie and Bob became a farmer, built their home and put a beauty shop in the basement. At fifty-seven years old, Allene started taking tap dancing lessons. This brought her great joy. In 1998, she joined a small group and started going to three nursing homes to play the piano. She attended the Bonnie Baptist Church for many, many years and loved the people there. God puts special people in her life to help her. One of these people was David Boyer. He was always available to help her or encourage her. Two other people who blessed her was Danny Wiggins and his mother, Martha. In 1987, Bob, her husband passed away. Allene had to adjust to the loss of her husband. The Bonnie church was a great blessing at this time. Allene and Bob had two daughters, Joan and Barbara. Joan married Paul Dann and Barbara married Billie Bodine. Their grandchildren are William Bodine and Christopher Dann. They also have two great-grandchildren, Erin and Erica Dann.

