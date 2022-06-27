Suspect in weekend police-involved shooting in JCSO Jail

He was born November 16, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Erwin and Julia (Thompson) Karczewski. William married Dorothy (Novak) Karczewski on September 10, 1960 in Hazelcrest, Illinois. They were blessed with 61 years of marriage before her passing on February 8, 2022. William is survived by his children, William Karczewski and wife, Joan of Grant Park, Illinois, Dan Karczewski and wife, Joy of LaBelle, Missouri, Therese First of Bonnie, Illinois, and Loretta “Lori” Janca and husband, Tom of Bourbonnais, Illinois; grandchildren, Mindy, Willy, Kristy, Abby, Michele, Brian, Aaron, Evan, Erik, Zachary, Branden, and Jared; great-grandchildren, Vera, Ford, Josephine, Sophia, and Sienna; sister, Ruth DeThomas of Steger, Illinois; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.In addition to his parents and wife, William was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Allen Karczewski; son-in-law, Robert First; and siblings, Joyce Eckert and Charles Karczewski. William worked as a machinist for many years for Mobile Chemical. He enjoyed taking care of his yard and home, and could often be found watching westerns. William also enjoyed antique threshing equipment and tractors. He loved his dog, Dusty and cat, Sadie. William was a loving family man and will be deeply missed.
