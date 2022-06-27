MPD: Customer causes $10K in damages over $2, chicken sandwiches
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for an unhappy customer who caused thousands of dollars in damages at a fast-food restaurant in Frayser.
It happened at McDonald's on Thomas Street on June 19. Officers responded to a disturbance at the restaurant after 11:30 a.m.
Employees said a man, who was upset about $2 worth of change and chicken sandwiches, threatened to harm the female employees and knocked the cash registers off their stands onto the floor.
Police say he caused $10,000 worth of damages.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.
