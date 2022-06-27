ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MPD: Customer causes $10K in damages over $2, chicken sandwiches

By Autumn Scott
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vfFiU_0gNdGGBl00

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for an unhappy customer who caused thousands of dollars in damages at a fast-food restaurant in Frayser.

It happened at McDonald’s on Thomas Street on June 19. Officers responded to a disturbance at the restaurant after 11:30 a.m.

Boozy burglars loot $4K in liquor from Cordova store

Employees said a man, who was upset about $2 worth of change and chicken sandwiches, threatened to harm the female employees and knocked the cash registers off their stands onto the floor.

Police say he caused $10,000 worth of damages.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YfdQd_0gNdGGBl00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WlQ9g_0gNdGGBl00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lue01_0gNdGGBl00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rw64K_0gNdGGBl00

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Man caught on Ring camera robbing mailman in Raleigh; Reward up to $50K

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering up to $50,000 for information on a man seen on surveillance robbing a mailman in Raleigh. The armed robbery happened on the 4200 block of Green Hall Way just before 2 p.m. on Thursday. Surveillance from a Ring camera shows a white Chrysler 300 pull […]
RALEIGH, NC
actionnews5.com

2 carjacked while delivering food for Meals on Wheels

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A couple was carjacked at gunpoint while delivering meals in the Berclair area. The robbery happened on June 21 just before 11 a.m. on Stratford Road. One victim told police a man pointed a gun at him and told him to get out of the vehicle.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Over 230 fake drive-out tags found in Frayser residence

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Fraudulent temporary license plates have been creating problems for Memphis police for over a year. After a recent arrest, over 230 fake drive-out tags won’t make it to the streets. Memphis police arrested Cory Walton and Erica Sanders on Wednesday after receiving a tip from the Shelby County Fugitive Task Force. When […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
City
Mcdonald, TN
City
Cordova, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

‘Give me all your money’: suspect robs employee at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is on the run after police say he robbed an employee at gunpoint at a Hickory Hill business over the weekend. It happened on June 25 at 745 Cash on Winchester Road around 2 p.m. Investigators say the robber entered the business and posed as a customer. He talked to an […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Burglars hit five Memphis businesses in one hour

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A group of burglars broke into at least five Memphis businesses in one hour, and it’s all on camera. Police say officers responded to multiple business burglaries between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Wednesday. Three of the burglaries happened on Covington Pike at Beauty M&W Supply, Casa Perez, and Koco Loco. Three men […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One shot at Southaven Subway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was reportedly shot at a Southaven Subway restaurant Thursday. Southaven Police responded to the scene at the Subway in the area of Stateline Road and Hamilton Road at around 11:07 a.m. Thursday morning. Officers reportedly found a person with a gunshot wound and began to render first aid. Police asked […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpd#Sandwiches#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

MPD: Thieves steal ATM from Memphis liquor store

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police need your help finding a trio of thieves who stole an ATM machine from a Memphis liquor store. Officers responded to the burglary on June 21 at Quality Liquor Store on Lamar Avenue at 5 a.m. Police say the three suspects caused some damage to the business when they entered the store. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One injured during Hickory Hill shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was injured during a shooting in Hickory Hill on Friday morning. Officers responded to a shooting at a home on Valleydale Drive off of Hickory Hill. One person was taken to the hospital but police have not released any information regarding their condition. No arrests have been made. This is […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Cordova homicide suspect barricaded in South Memphis hotel: SCSO

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect wanted in a Cordova homicide is barricaded inside of a South Memphis hotel. The sheriff’s office is on the scene at the Economy Inn on Ketchum Road near Airways Boulevard. The suspect is reportedly wanted for a deadly shooting on Cross Wood Lane. The […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

2 teens, 1 adult hurt in North Memphis shooting

Memphis Police initially stated that three children were injured in the shooting. MPD later said that only two children were injured. This story has been updated to reflect the correction. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say two teens and one adult have been injured in a North Memphis shooting. Police responded to the shooting on […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
desotocountynews.com

Victim wounded in Subway shooting incident

Police are investigating a shooting incident at a Southaven Subway store late Thursday morning. Officers were called shortly after 11 a.m. to Subway, located at 450 Stateline Road on a shots fired call with one possible victim. On arrival, an injured victim was found with a gunshot wound and was...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WREG

One killed, one hurt after shooting in Como, Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have confirmed that one person has died after a shooting in Como, Mississippi early Friday. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office says two men were shot shortly after 2 a.m. in the area of Railroad Street and Church street. One man died on the scene and one man was rushed to Regional Medical […]
COMO, MS
actionnews5.com

Skating staff members assaulted in Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - MEMPHIS, TN – Two men were asked to leave the Cordova Skating Center for smoking indoors on June 20 just before 8 p.m. Memphis Police say both men returned later and assaulted staff members. One staff member was slammed to the ground, striking his head...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy