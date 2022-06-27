ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Report: Tourism in Colorado's national parks brought in $864M in 2021

By Stephanie Butzer
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E8mcP_0gNdG8DC00

More than 7.8 million people visited Colorado's national parks and spent more than $560 million in 2021, according to a new National Park Service (NPS) report .

Economists at the NPS and U.S. Geological Survey analyzed the data, which showed that in 2021, Colorado's national parks saw 7,819,153 visitors who spent $560,100,000. This resulted in 7,571 jobs, according to the report.

In total, 2021 brought in an state economic benefit of $864,900,000, NPS said.

National Park Service

Visitors' trip-related spendings supports communities around the national parks and NPS said its annual report helps illustrate the annual economic contributions of these visits.

Of the $560 million spent by visitors in 2021, about 33% was for hotels, 20% was for restaurants, and 13% was for gas.

The $560 million is up from a dip in 2020 due to COVID-19, when visitors spent $392 million, according to NPS.

National Park Service

The NPS said parks around the country saw a jump in recreation visits from 2020 to 2021 "largely due to parks' evolving COVID-19 Pandemic protocols, which allowed more park facilities to be open and available for visitors than in 2020," the report reads . Other factors also affected visitation in 2021, including wildfires in the west and temporary closures along the Gulf Coast and northeast due to hurricanes and flooding.

In total, 297 million park visitors nationwide spent $20.5 billion in communities within 60 miles of a national park, the NPS reported. The NPS system covers 423 areas and more than 84 million acres.

These are Colorado's national parks, areas and sites :

  • Amache National Historic Site ( designated but not yet established )
  • Bent's Old Fort National Historic Site
  • Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park
  • California National Historic Trail
  • Colorado National Monument
  • Curecanti National Recreation Area
  • Dinosaur National Monument
  • Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument
  • Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve
  • Hovenweep National Monument
  • Mesa Verde National Park
  • Old Spanish National Historic Trail
  • Pony Express National Historic Trail
  • Rocky Mountain National Park
  • Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site
  • Santa Fe National Historic Trail
  • Yucca House National Monument

Click here to read the full report from NPS.

Comments / 0

Related
Mix 104.3 KMXY

The History of Colorado’s Oldest Town

Where will you find the oldest "town" in Colorado? That question is a little more complex than it sounds. Most consider the town of San Luis to be the oldest in Colorado. Here's a quick look at the 171 years of this community's amazing history. What Defines a 'Town'?. I...
COLORADO STATE
PLANetizen

Lawsuit Could Open Public Access to Colorado Rivers

Ben Goldfarb reports for High Country News about a lawsuit that could change Colorado’s unique law that declares most of the state’s rivers to be non-navigable, and thus owned by adjacent property owners. “From a river-access standpoint, Colorado is among the West’s oddest states,” explains Goldfarb. “Federal law...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Government
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
agjournalonline.com

Yellowstone bison gores Colorado man

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A Colorado man who Yellowstone National Park officials say got too close to a bison was thrown by the animal while trying to get himself and a child away from danger. This content is for Print in county – Includes Online Access (1...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Creek rises 10 feet during flooding, destroying road in Colorado

It's that time of the year when Coloradans need to take the effects of monsoonal rainfall seriously, including both increased rockfall risk and flash flooding concerns. The dangers of flooding were put on display in Grand County on the morning of June 30 when a creek that travels under County Road 219 rapidly rose an estimated eight to 10 feet during rainfall, overflowing the banks and washing out the road. Debris was also carried onto the road by the weather event, which took place between Granby and Hot Sulphur Springs, less than a mile from Highway 40.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Parks Service#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Nps#U S Geological Survey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Jobs
OutThere Colorado

6 extinct animals that used to call Colorado home

Colorado has changed dramatically over the last few geologic eras. One report from CU Boulder even suggests that 500 million years ago, Colorado had a coastal environment, making it a perfect home for a variety of different species to thrive. Today, Colorado remains known for its incredible range of species,...
bcdemocratonline.com

CO residents scramble to get State Silver Bank Rolls

COLORADO – Once Colorado residents got wind that Colorado State Bank Rolls filled with Silver Walking Liberties dating back to the early 1900’s were being handed over, there was a mad dash to get them. That’s because they are the only Bank Rolls known to exist with the exclusive State Restricted Design.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

'No more parties': Mountain town Airbnb-goers should know about this policy update

Officials from Airbnb, the vacation rental company, announced a new policy on Tuesday that globally bans parties at all Airbnb listings. According to a news release from the company, "unauthorized" parties have always been against Airbnb policy. In 2019, the company issued stricter rules regarding parties at houses that "create a persistent neighborhood nuisance." A 24-hour hotline was also launched for neighbors impacted by house parties.
COLORADO STATE
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

26K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy