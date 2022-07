Info from Licensor: "I, Taylor Adams, was celebrating my birthday out on the lake with friends and family. My brother saw the rope swing and thought it looked fun. He went first and made it look easy, but you see how my attempt ended. I immediately went to the ER and received 3 stitches in my lip and 4 staples in the back of my head."

