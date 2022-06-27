Recap of New Bern Board of Aldermen Meeting — May 24, 2022

On July 23rd the Craven Arts Council will unveil its second Art in Public Places project, Peace by Piece. Art in Public places is a new initiative to create and document large-scale community-centered public art pieces, made by the community for the community. Peace by Piece volunteers have helped fold 1000 origami cranes to be installed on a former billboard pole in Five Points behind Crema Brew. Peace by Piece will be a long-term art installation symbolizing our community working together for harmony and the diversity of our town inspired by the legend of 1000 cranes popularized by Sadako and the 1000 Cranes. The unveiling will take place on July 23 behind Crema Brew at 914 Broad Street at 6 p.m.

