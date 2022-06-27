ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Recap of New Bern Board of Aldermen Meeting — May 24, 2022

newbernnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe May 24, 2022 Board of Aldermen meeting was held in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St. You can also watch live on the City of New Bern’s Facebook page or watch later on City 3 TV. Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw....

newbernnow.com

newbernnow.com

New Bern Residents – Early Voting Begins July 7

The New Bern Municipal Run-off Election, Early Voting, begins July 7 and continues until July 23. All New Bernians will vote for a new mayor (Jeffrey Odham or Toussaint Summers). Citizens in Wards 1 & 2 will choose the next person to represent them on the Board of Aldermen. Ward...
NEW BERN, NC
newbernnow.com

Uncovered: City of New Bern Paid Lobbyist $87,000 for What?

Last month, I wrote an article, Lobbyist Hired by City of New Bern has Ties to Aldermen that outlined the City of New Bern entering into an agreement to pay Old North Strategies (ONS), a lobbyist company $12,500 per month for “consulting and legislative advocacy services” during the May 25, 2021, Board of Aldermen (BOA) meeting.
NEW BERN, NC
newbernmagazine.com

A Mighty Port on the Neuse River

At the beginning of the War Between the States, United States Secretary of the Navy Gideon Welles made a list of the Southern ports he wanted to be blockaded or seized. Number Three on the list: New Bern, N.C. Today, it’s hard to fathom that New Bern once rivaled ports...
NEW BERN, NC
newbernnow.com

Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: June 30 – July 4, 2022

Welcome Mr. Taimak Willis to Craven County Schools, Mr. Willis will serve as the new principal at JT Barber Elementary. Mr. Taimak Willis is a native of Jones County. Prior to beginning his educational career, Mr. Willis attended Craven Community College for 2 years receiving his Associates of Arts Degree. He has earned his Bachelors of Science, Masters in School Administration, and an Education Specialist degree from East Carolina University. He began his educational career over 10 years ago and has taught in Pitt and Lenoir Counties. He has served as an elementary teacher, elementary school assistant principal, and a leader in his local church and.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Greenville City Council adopts plan to relocate science museum

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville City Council unanimously voted Monday afternoon to adopt a plan to relocate the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. The science museum currently sits at the corner of Dickinson Avenue and Ficklen Street, but city council leaders voted to move the museum, and in its place, set up a 150-unit apartment complex.
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Section of New Bern road to be closed Friday morning

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A section of a New Bern road is set to be closed Friday morning. The City of New Bern says the 1000 block of Queen Street, between Broad Street and Forbes Avenue, will be closed Friday, July 1st, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. The...
NEW BERN, NC
carolinajournal.com

The people against the alphabet soup regulators

Several years ago, a Carteret County deputy sheriff stopped by the house to discuss our ongoing target practice activity, with which one of our new neighbors had expressed concern. While in the yard discussing the matter, my wife suddenly told the deputy to stand still and then proceeded to SLAP him right upside the head!
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Onslow County LGBTQ+ Community Center educating public

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County LGBTQ+ Community Center is educating the public on different topics and issues within the district. On Wednesday, the organization held its first community training event. Some items on the agenda included safe zone training, networking 101, voter education and suicide prevention. “I’m meeting more and more people throughout this […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Craven County Schools offering free summer meals for students

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Schools is providing free food for students this summer. The “Grab-N-Go” meals will be offered at six different schools within the district, and three additional meal spots will be added July 5. “We know that it creates more access to students to be able to get these meals […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Fourth of July celebrations in Carteret County

WESTERN CARTERET (Bogue, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Emerald Isle, Peletier) The towns of Bogue, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Emerald Isle and Peletier have come together with Emerald Isle Realty and Mac Daddy's to put on the Western Carteret Fireworks Celebration, a free event on Sunday, July 3. The event will...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Cabinet Manufacturer Announces $13 Million North Carolina Factory

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A maker of cabinets for single-family homes...
ECONOMY
newbernnow.com

1000 Origami Cranes — Part of Art in Public Places Project “Peace by Piece”

On July 23rd the Craven Arts Council will unveil its second Art in Public Places project, Peace by Piece. Art in Public places is a new initiative to create and document large-scale community-centered public art pieces, made by the community for the community. Peace by Piece volunteers have helped fold 1000 origami cranes to be installed on a former billboard pole in Five Points behind Crema Brew. Peace by Piece will be a long-term art installation symbolizing our community working together for harmony and the diversity of our town inspired by the legend of 1000 cranes popularized by Sadako and the 1000 Cranes. The unveiling will take place on July 23 behind Crema Brew at 914 Broad Street at 6 p.m.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC

