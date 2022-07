MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department hosted a special pride pop-up event Wednesday afternoon at the Henry Vilas Zoo. Members of MPD Pride, a group of volunteers created in 2017 to increase community relations and leadership within MPD, and department leaders came to the zoo to talk with families about outreach. They also talked about how to support LGBTQ people in the City of Madison and be allies.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO