Montgomery County, TX

STRONG THUNDERSTORMS MOVING INTO MONTGOMERY COUNTY

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Montgomery and north central Harris Counties through 315 PM CDT... At 247...

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Click2Houston.com

Flood watch through this evening

A flood watch is in place through 7 p.m. from Harris County through the coast for the risk of excessive rainfall. We have seen intense rainfall, especially in the eastern side of the Houston Metro area this morning where rainfall rates have reached up to 2-3″+ per hour and a flood advisory has been issued. If you live or work east of town delay the start to your day if you can, roads are a mess. As a reminder never drive into flooded roadways.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
spacecityweather.com

We are issuing a Stage 1 flood alert for coastal counties, and watching the situation closely

Good morning. A tropical low pressure system is nearing the South Texas coast this morning, and should begin to move inland today. As a result, beginning tonight and on Friday, much of the Houston metro area is likely to see moderate to heavy rainfall. But the biggest threat should come in our coastal counties: Matagorda, Brazoria, Galveston, Chambers, and Orange. Therefore, for these areas we are issuing a Stage 1 flood alert on our Flood Scale.
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

Highest rainfall totals expected to miss Houston off to the east

A Flash Flood Watch is now in effect from Houston to the coast, but the highest rain totals are likely to fall east of Houston on Friday. This new low-pressure center that spun up over Galveston Bay will push the deepest moisture toward Beaumont and Lake Charles. Locally this will put the highest risk for street flooding over Chambers and Liberty Counties.
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Houston has increased rain chances this week from tropical disturbance in Gulf

Houston is under the threat of increased rain chances Wednesday through Saturday, with several inches of rain and the potential for minor street flooding in the latest forecast from the National Weather Service (NWS) in League City. The latest predictions aren't ironclad, however. Meteorologists in Houston and Miami are closely...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Declaration Church under development on Riley Fuzzel Road in Spring

Declaration Church will be located on 86 acres off Riley Fuzzel Road. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact Newspaper) Predevelopment has started on Declaration Church’s new building on Riley Fuzzel Road. According to Joe McShane, director of business and projects for the church, Declaration Church is developing a total of 86 acres, with 11 acres reserved for commercial development.
SPRING, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

PICKUP CRASHES INTO NEW CANEY BUSINESS

Just after 7 am a 19-year-old driver was southbound on the I-69 feeder approaching the intersection of FM 1485 when he said his brakes failed. He crossed the parking lot of the First Baptist Church and slammed into the building which housed a former beauty shop. East Montgomery County FIrefighters were able to stop additional damage due to broken water lines. The driver was transported to Kingwood Hospital in stable condition. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office investigated the crash. Git R Done towing removed the vehicle from the building. The driver was cited for failure to control speed.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

HIGH SPEED PURSUIT ENDS IN HARRIS COUNTY

A pursuit initiated in East Montgomery County by Precinct 4 Constables has just ended on Telge Road in West Harris County. During the pursuit, the suspect called the dispatcher and stated that he was not stopping. The suspect was wanted for aggravated assault. The pursuit started at Tram and Hill and Dale and continued to Telge Road at SH 99 where he was finally stopped. The known felon was found to have a weapon and drugs in his possession. Additional details shortly. Arrested was Skyler Lorenzo Lopez, 1/23/96.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NWS Houston/Galveston Tropical Update – Invest 95L in NW Gulf of Mexico

The chances for development into a tropical depression have increased to 40%, a medium chance. Along with the National Hurricane Center, we are closely monitoring Invest 95-L – the disorganized area of storms and lower pressure over the northwestern Gulf of Mexico. It continues to move slowly southwestward in an environment that is generally favorable for slow development. There is a chance it could become a tropical depression shortly before it moves onshore later this week.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Katy transportation updates: First Street reconstruction, Harris County Precinct 4 Tollways to Trailways projects

These transportation updates were published in Katy's June 22 print edition. (Courtesy Fotolia) As per the $33 million mobility package Katy City Council approved in January, the city will reconstruct and widen First Street from Bartlett Road to Avenue D by creating a center turn lane. It will also add a bridge over Cane Island Creek. This project’s design phase is 90% complete, with bids scheduled to go out in July, officials at ARKK Engineers said.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

MONDAY STORMS KNOCK OUT POWER TO THOUSANDS OF RESIDENTS

While Monday’s rain proved a welcome sight for many residents, the storms that came along with it did cause some problems. Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative reported 154 outages affecting 5,500 members as of 9 p.m. Monday. Around 3,000 members on the east side of Brenham stretching to Chappell Hill were without power until around 10:30 p.m., due to what the cooperative said was three weather-related pole fires.
BRENHAM, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County commissioners approve Conroe Symphony lease reduction, discuss building’s future

Montgomery County commissioners approved another lease reduction to the Conroe Symphony Orchestra’s current home on Frazier Street, but they hinted at future plans for the building. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County commissioners unanimously approved a fourth amendment to a lease agreement with the Conroe Symphony Orchestra at a...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Fire Official Urge Caution as the Holiday Weekend Approaches, Remind Residents that Trash Burning is Banned Year Round in Montgomery County

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Montgomery County Fire Officials are urging residents to comply with current burning laws and to refrain from using consumer fireworks until conditions improve. While some parts of the county received rainfall earlier this week, the southern and western portions of the County are still experiencing “moderate” drought conditions.
cw39.com

Gulf low nears Texas, could become a tropical depression with heavy rain

HOUSTON (KIAH) — An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico is sending waves of scattered thunderstorms into Southeast Texas Wednesday. However, more significant rain very well could be coming Thursday and Friday as the Gulf low potentially reaches tropical depression status. A reminder of how tropical...
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Our next weather-maker comes from the Gulf of Mexico

A few locations have been lucky enough to see a few isolated showers, but the coverage of rain is a lot lower today that we saw on Monday. The rain potential should drop off quickly after sunset, and we should remain rain-free overnight. Temperatures should warm back up into the upper 90s Wednesday and Thursday with rain chances mostly dropping out of the forecast. There’s another 20% chance of rain returning Thursday attached to an approaching tropical system. This system, dubbed Invest 95L, is currently moving from Louisiana toward the Texas Gulf Coast. The system is fairly disorganized right now but conditions should be partially favorable for the system to close off it’s center of circulation and it could become the season’s next tropical depression or tropical storm. The system doesn’t have a ton of time to organize so it’s going to be a lopsided one. The highest rain coverage will be near and especially east of where the center moves ashore which could be anywhere from Galveston to Brownsville. We’re hoping for a landfall near Corpus Christi because that is the most favorable spot for us to see rain.
LOUISIANA STATE
ABC13 Houston

Heavy Houston police presence seen outside home in River Oaks

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An ABC13 crew is at the scene of a home where Houston Police Department's SWAT units were seen outside of Thursday afternoon. SWAT units were seen in the 3800 block of Del Monte Drive in the River Oaks area at about 11:40 a.m., though HPD said an investigation started at about 9 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
East Texas News

Forest fires rage through county

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Fire departments from all ends of the county battled blazes throughout last week, largely due to storms that produced lightning but no rain. Trinity Fire Department Assistant Chief Keith Johnson said the fire over this...
TRINITY, TX

