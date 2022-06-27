Troy man pleads guilty to gun, drug charges

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Troy man has pleaded guilty to illegally having a stolen pistol as a convicted felon, as well to having fentanyl-laced pills with the intent to distribute them. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Alex R. Mahoney Wilks, 22, has a prior felony burglary conviction that prevents him from legally having a gun in New York.

As part of his plea, Mahoney Wilks admitted that on February 4, he had a stolen pistol and fentanyl-laced pills that he intended to sell after leaving a home in Watervliet. DOJ said about $11,333 in cash and two digital scales were also recovered from his vehicle.

Mahoney Wilks faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million, and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of up to 3 years. He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 27.

