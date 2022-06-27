ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Troy man pleads guilty to gun, drug charges

By Sara Rizzo
 3 days ago

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Troy man has pleaded guilty to illegally having a stolen pistol as a convicted felon, as well to having fentanyl-laced pills with the intent to distribute them. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Alex R. Mahoney Wilks, 22, has a prior felony burglary conviction that prevents him from legally having a gun in New York.

As part of his plea, Mahoney Wilks admitted that on February 4, he had a stolen pistol and fentanyl-laced pills that he intended to sell after leaving a home in Watervliet. DOJ said about $11,333 in cash and two digital scales were also recovered from his vehicle.

Mahoney Wilks faces up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $1 million, and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of up to 3 years. He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 27.

Troy man pleads guilty for role in ‘Felony Lane Gang’

A Troy man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and aggravated identity theft for his role in the "Felony Lane Gang." The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said Terrell McDonald, 32, whose aliases include “Ruger” and “Moon," pleaded guilty on Wednesday.
