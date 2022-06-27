ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana man identified in connection with Ochsner Park Zoo break-in

By Kyle Jones
 4 days ago

BARABOO, Wis. — Baraboo police have identified a man who they said broke into the Ochsner Park Zoo and let animals loose.

Police allege that Aaron Wayne Hovis, 34, of West Lafayette, Ind. damaged locks on multiple animal exhibits at the zoo and damaged the door of another on June 7. Two river otters and two great-horned owls escaped from their enclosures during the incident.

RELATED: Baraboo police chief confident in zoo break-in investigation, owls still missing

The otters were later spotted by a pair of kayakers and were captured and returned to safety. A male owl, Jerry, was also found and captured. A female owl, Linda, is still loose but remains in the area near the zoo.

Hovis faces charges of causing damage to animal enclosures, and additional charges could be added pending a review from the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office.

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

It Takes a Village community resource fair held at Madison’s Penn Park

MADISON, Wis. — The It Takes a Village community resource fair returned to Penn Park on Madison’s south side Thursday afternoon. The event brought residents together to learn about available services and resources in the area. It also provided some family fun, with bubbler artists and the Madison Police Department’s Mounted Horse Unit making appearances.
MADISON, WI
