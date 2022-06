MIAMI - The CBS4 Weather Team continues to track three areas in the tropics but none of these disturbances are a threat to South Florida. Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 is moving rapidly westward across the Southern Caribbean. At 11 a.m., this disturbance was located about 130 miles east-southeast of Curacao and moving to the west at 24 miles per hour. A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, the northern coast of Venezuela, and the coast of Colombia. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the coast of Venezuela from Pedernales to Cumuna. ...

MIAMI, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO