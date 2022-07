The Wild Rift battle passes make for some of the best consistent rewards in game. From blue essence, poro points, and even an exclusive skin, these passes allow players to both progress through the game and access unqique rewards. And with the Wild Rift New Battle Pass skin leaked, players now have some brand new content to look forward to. The accessories and many other cosmetic rewards still remain a mystery. But realistically, players mostly look forwad to the exclusive skin.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO