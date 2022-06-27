ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Samsung has huge price cuts on laptops, TVs, phones and appliances ahead of Prime Day 2022

By Elsie Boskamp, Anna Popp and Jon Winkler, Reviewed
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XyQbO_0gNdBUTk00
Get top-tier tech at Prime Day-level prices with these Samsung deals on TVs, tablets smartphones and more. Samsung/Reviewed

With Amazon Prime Day 2022 just around the corner, shoppers are looking to score major savings on quality tech that normally feature big price tags. As one of the most acclaimed names in the tech field, Samsung appliances, TVs, smartphones and more can go for big bucks. Thankfully, the developer is offering major savings on its top-rated devices right now!

For a limited time, you can snag a number of top-rated Samsung devices for wallet-friendly prices, including Samsung Galaxy smartphones , Galaxy smartwatches , Galaxy Book laptops and QLED TVs . And the savings don't just stop there—you'll also find deep discounts on home appliances , sound systems and more.

For upgrading your gadgets at an affordable price, Samsung has all your shopping needs covered. Keep scrolling to browse the retailer's impressive selection of best-in-class tech to make your everyday routine that much easier.

The best Prime Day-level Samsung deals you can shop today

Upgrade your hand-held tech with a feature-rich Galaxy smartphone or transform your living room into a home theater with an OLED TV right now at Samsung. Shop the top five Samsung deals available today before the discounts disappear.

  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 from $99.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $100 to $600)
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G from $124.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $150 to $875)
  3. Samsung Galaxy Watch4 for $129.99 with eligible trade-in (Save $30 to $120)
  4. Samsung 7.5-Cubic Foot Smart Dial Gas Dryer with Super Speed Dry for $1,149 (Save $550)
  5. Samsung 65-Inch Class S95B OLED 4K Smart TV for $2,799.99 (Save $200)

The best Samsung TV deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XlmKP_0gNdBUTk00
Turn your living room into a home movie theater with these amazing Samsung TV deals discounted in time for Prime Day. Samsung/Reviewed

The best Samsung laptop and tablet deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XUe3O_0gNdBUTk00
Take computing power on the go with these Samsung laptops and tablets on sale in time for Prime Day. Samsung/Reviewed

The best Samsung appliance deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m3sAK_0gNdBUTk00
Keep your food fresh, dishes clean and more with Prime Day-level savings on Samsung appliances. Samsung/Reviewed

The best Samsung cellphone deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CFGrM_0gNdBUTk00
Upgrade your smartphone with these Samsung deals ready in time before Prime Day. Samsung/Reviewed

The best Samsung tech deals

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yJldX_0gNdBUTk00
Samsung tech promises power and portability, both now on sale in time for Prime Day. Samsung/Reviewed

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members . This year the sale will be held on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13 . The shopping event is typically met with doorbuster deals on some of our favorite products—think huge savings on headphones , robot vacuums , air fryers and so much more. The exclusive 48-hour sale is available to both new and existing Prime members (find out what kind of membership you qualify for). Not an Amazon Prime subscriber yet? Don't worry, there's still plenty of time to sign up .

What stores are offering Amazon Prime Day discounts?

Although Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Amazon, plenty of other popular retailers typically offer similar sales. This year, we have already seen huge price drops at Walmart , Lowe's , Best Buy and more—and the sales are only expected to get better. If you don't have an Amazon Prime account it may be a good idea to shop alternate retailers that offer price matching services.

Right now, Samsung is already offering tons of deep discounts ahead of Amazon Prime Day. The tech retailer is marking down hundreds of items, including TVs , laptops and home appliances and the savings are seriously impressive.

When is Samsung running sales during Amazon Prime Day?

Samsung has already dropped several early Prime Day sales and the price cuts are impressive. Today, you'll find deep discounts on everything from laptops and TVs to smart tech and appliances. In the coming days and weeks, we expect the customer-favorite retailer to release even more sales to rival Amazon's world-famous Prime Day deals.

What are the best Prime Day-level deals at Samsung?

One of the best early Prime Day deals available right now at Samsung is on the best-selling Galaxy Z Flip3 smartphone. Typically listed from $999.99, you can get Samsung's souped-up phone for as little as $124.99 thanks to a $875 discount and an enhanced trade-in credit with eligible devices.

Meanwhile, if you want a seriously cinematic experience without leaving your living room, look no further than the Samsung QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV . Normally priced at $1,499.99, the developer is offering the 55-inch screen for $100 off today. Samsung says the QN85B uses a huge grid of ultra-precise Quantum mini LEDs to create incredible color and contrast in its pictures. It also comes with Dolby Atmos sound technology for theater-quality audio.

Should I shop Samsung's competing Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale?

If you're looking to get your hands on top-notch tech for a fraction of its typical price, Samsung's competing Amazon Prime Day sale is the place to shop. From TVs with best-in-class visuals to laptops with plenty of power , you'll find discounts on all that and more right now at Samsung.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Samsung has huge price cuts on laptops, TVs, phones and appliances ahead of Prime Day 2022

