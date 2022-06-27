Your guide to 4th of July weekend events across West Michigan
Independence Day is almost here! Here's a list of community events celebrating the Fourth of July in West Michigan this year:
ALLEGAN COUNTY
Dorr 4th of July Parade
Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.
American Legion (4310 18 th St., Dorr, MI)
Dorr Carnival
Friday, July 1 at 6 p.m.–Monday, July 4, at 12 a.m.
Dorr Township South Park (1842–1846 142nd Ave, Dorr, MI)
DeerField Run
Monday, July 4 at 8 p.m.
Dorr Township South Park (1842–1846 142nd Ave, Dorr, MI)
Fireworks by Miller Sound
Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Dorr Township South Park (1842–1846 142nd Ave, Dorr, MI)
Hopkins Freedom Fun Run 2022
Monday, July 4 at 7:30–9 a.m.
Hopkins High School (333 Clark St. Hopkins, MI)
Hopkins Hometown 4th of July
Monday, July 4 at 7 a.m.–10 p.m.
Hopkins, MI
Red, White, On Blue Star
Monday, July 4 at 12 p.m.
The Dunes Resort (333 Blue Star Hwy, Douglas, MI)
Graafschap Pancake Breakfast
Monday, July 4 at 6–10 a.m.
Graafschap Fire Department (4534 60th St., Laketown, MI)
Fenn Valley Music in the Vineyards
Sunday, July 3 at 2 p.m.–Saturday, July 9 at 5 p.m.
Fenn Valley Vineyards (6130 122nd Ave, Fennville, MI)
BARRY COUNTY
Tailgate Auction
Monday, July 4 at 6 p.m.
FoxView (975 Main St., Nashville, MI)
4th of July Scramble
Monday, July 4 at 9:45 a.m.
The Legacy at Hastings (1550 N Broadway, Hastings, MI)
BERRIEN COUNTY
Independence Day Celebration
Friday, July 1–Monday, July 4
Coloma/St. Joseph KOA Holiday (3527 Coloma Rd., Benton Harbor, MI)
4 on the 4th Run/Walk
Monday, July 4 at 9–11 a.m.
7450 Hochberger Rd., Eau Claire, MI
Grace Theisen performs at Silver Harbor Brewing Company
Monday, July 4 at 6 p.m.
Silver Harbor Brewing Company (721 Pleasant St, St. Joseph, MI)
4th of July Bash
Monday, July 4 at 9 p.m.
7550 Hill Rd, Watervliet, MI
BRANCH COUNTY
Early Bird Exchange Independence Day 5K
Monday, July 4 at 8 a.m.
210 Vista Dr., Coldwater, MI
Quincy Fourth of July Parade
Monday, July 4 at TBD
Coldwater Chamber of Commerce (20 Division St, Coldwater, MI 49036)
CALHOUN COUNTY
Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival
Thursday, June 30–Monday, July 4
W.K. Kellogg Airport (15551 S Airport Rd, Battle Creek, MI 49015)
Flea Market and Antique Show
Saturday, July 2.–Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
18935 15 ½ Mile Rd., Marshall, MI
Oaklawn Pet, Bike & Wagon Parade
Monday, July 4 at 10–11 a.m.
323 W Michigan Ave., Marshall, MI
Youth Camp 2022 (Ages 13-17)
Monday, July 4 at 12 a.m.–Saturday, July 9 at 11:59 p.m.
William R. Starr Camp and Conference Center (22400 B Dr N, Marshall, MI)
July 4th Marshall Rotary Band Concert Series
Monday, July 4
Brooks Memorial Fountain (323 W Michigan Ave, Marshall, MI)
CASS COUNTY
Freedom Festival
Friday, July 1–Monday, July 4 at 4–6 p.m.
Rainbow Farms (59934 Pemberton Rd., Vandalia, MI)
4th of July Soccer Camp
Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.–Friday, July 8 at 1 p.m.
Diamond Lake Golf Club (22041 M-60, Cassopolis, MI)
EATON COUNTY
4th of July Celebration
Sunday, July 3 at 6 p.m.–Tuesday, July 4 at 11 p.m.
Howe Memorial Field (301 Howe Dr, Eaton Rapids, MI)
Grand River Marketplace Craft & Vendor Show
Monday, July 4 at 11 a.m.–6 p.m.
Howe Memorial Park, 100 Howe Dr, Eaton Rapids, MI
Burning Mask Music Fest '22
Sunday, July 3 at 4 p.m.–11:29 p.m.
4300 Chadburne Dr, Lansing, MI
4th of July Parade
Monday, July 4 at 11 a.m.
W Allegan St, Lansing, MI
City of Lansing Fireworks Concert
Monday, July 4 at 8 p.m.
Adado Riverfront Park (201 E Shiawassee St, Lansing, MI)
Great Lakes Loons at Lansing Lugnuts
Monday, July 4 at 6:35 p.m.
Jackson Field (505 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI)
IONIA COUNTY
Sportbike Track Time Track Days
Saturday, July 2 at 11 a.m.–Monday, July 4 at 8 p.m.
Grattan Raceway (7201 Lessiter Rd NE, Belding, MI)
Annual 4th of July Golf Scramble
Monday, July 4 at 8:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m.
Rolling Hills Golf Course (1431 Kelsey Hwy, Ionia, MI)
KALAMAZOO COUNTY
Wisconsin Woodchucks at Kalamazoo Growlers
Monday, July 4 at 6:35 p.m.–11:35 p.m.
Homer Stryker Field (251 Mills St., Kalamazoo, MI)
Schoolcraft Firecracker 5 5-Mile Run and 5K Walk
Monday, July 4 at 8–11 a.m.
551 E Lyons St., Schoolcraft, MI
The Rose Run 5K/10K
Monday, July 4 at 7:30–10:30 a.m.
7753 N 34 th St., Richland, MI
Adult Yoga
Monday, July 4, at 7–8 p.m.
Portage Family Healing Center (5900 Portage Rd Ste B, Portage, MI)
Super, Awesome, Rocket Game Night
Monday, July 4 at 5 p.m.
Barnes & Noble (Southland SC 6134, S Westnedge Ave, Portage, MI)
KENT COUNTY
Ada Township 4th of July Celebration
Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.
Ada, MI
Classic Car Show
Monday, July 4 at 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
River St SE, Ada, MI
Kentwood Fourth of July Celebration (pancake breakfast, 5K race, parade and more)
Monday, July 4 at 7 a.m.–10 p.m.
Begins at Kentwood Fire Station 1 (4775 Walma Ave SE)
Sanse @ Kentwood 4th of July Celebration!
Monday, July 4 at 8 a.m.–10 p.m.
Kentwood City Hall (4900 Breton Rd. SE, Kentwood, MI)
Autocam 5K
Monday, July 4 at 7:30–9:30 a.m.
Kentwood, MI
NN Mobile Solutions 5K
Monday, July 4 at 8:29 a.m.
4900 Breton Rd. SE, Kentwood, MI
Grand Rapids Fireworks
Thursday, July 2 at 6–11 p.m.
Ah-Nab-Awen Park (220 Front Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI)
Reeds Lake Trail Blazer Run
Monday, July 4 at 8:30 a.m.–11 p.m.
East Grand Rapids Community Center (750 Lakeside Dr. SE, Grand Rapids, MI)
Yinka Shonibare CBE: Planets in My Head
Monday, July 4 at 9 a.m.
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park (1000 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI)
East Grand Rapids 4th of July Celebration
Monday, July 4 at 8 p.m.
John Collins Park (650 Lakeside Dr. SE, East Grand Rapids, MI)
Hollyhock Lane 4th of July Parade
Monday, July 4 at 8–10 a.m.
Ottawa Hills, Grand Rapids, MI
It's a Scavenger Hunt! Grand Rapids
Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.
Woodland Mall (3195 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI)
Grandville 4th of July Parade
Monday, July 4 at 11 a.m.–12 p.m.
Rock Urban Church (3710 Chicago Dr SW, Grandville, MI)
Grandville 4th of July Celebration
Monday, July 4 at 8:30 a.m.–11 p.m.
Grandville Middle School (3535 Wilson Ave SW, Grandville, MI)
Boat Parade
Monday, July 4 at 1–3:30 p.m.
Bostwick Lake, Cannon Township, MI
2nd annual Sand Lake Run 4 the 4th
Monday, July 4 at 8 a.m.
5 E Lake St., Sand Lake, MI
Sand Lake Rodeo
Sunday, July 3 at 6 p.m.
Sand Lake Village Water Tower (32 N 5th St, Sand Lake, MI)
T-Rex Ten Miler
Monday, July 4 at 8 a.m.
Covered Bridge Rd NE, Vergennes Township, MI
T-Rex Ten Miler
Monday, July 4 at 12 p.m.
Betten Baker Buick GMC Lowell (749 W Main St., Lowell, MI)
Cascade Township July Fourth Celebration
Monday, July 4 at 8:30 a.m.–Dusk
Outside Kent District Library (2870 Jacksmith Ave. SE, Cascade Township, MI)
MASON COUNTY
Fourth of July Camping Weekend
Friday, July 1 at 1 p.m.–Tuesday, July 5 at 12 p.m.
Henry’s Landing Campground & Canoe Rental (701 S Scottville Rd., Scottville, MI)
Freedom Festival Parade & Fireworks
Monday, July 4 at 1–11 p.m.
400 S Harrison St., Ludington, MI
Lake Michigan Shoreline Fireworks Cruise
Monday, July 4 at 8:30–11 p.m.
S.S. Badger Lake Michigan Carferry Service (701 Maritime Dr., Ludington, MI)
MQHA Harbor Classic
July 3 at 10 a.m.–July 10 at 5 p.m.
Mason County Fair Grounds (5302 US-10, Ludington, MI)
Annual Freedom Festival 1-Mile Dash
Monday, July 4 at 1:35 p.m.
Leveaux Park (900 E Ludington Ave, Ludington, MI)
4th of July!
Thursday, June 30 at 3 p.m.–Tuesday, July 5 at 12 p.m.
Ludington East / Pere Marquette River KOA Holiday (11713 W 40th St, Branch Township, MI)
MECOSTA COUNTY
Junior Camp
Monday, July 4 at 12 p.m.–Thursday, July 7 at 10 a.m.
Fort Faith Baptist Bible Camp (5005 210 th Ave., Morley, MI)
MONTCALM COUNTY
Smiling Acres Music Festival
Friday, July 1 at 7 p.m.–Monday, July 3 at 3 p.m.
3060 N Johnson Rd., Trufant, MI
4K on the 4th
Monday, July 4 at 9 a.m.
C St, Trufant, MI
July 4th Spectacular
Friday, July 1 at 5 p.m.–Monday, July 4 at 6 p.m.
Mid Michigan Motorplex (2589 Wyman Rd., NE, Stanton, MI)
4th of July Swap Meet
Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
801 N Irving St., Greenville, MI
MUSKEGON COUNTY
Discover Muskegon Festival
Wednesday, July 1–Thursday, July 2 at 6–11 p.m.
Downtown Muskegon
6th Annual Heykoop Veteran Memorial Car Show and Benefit
Thursday, July 2 at 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Hot Rod Harley Davidson (149 Shoreline Drive Muskegon, MI)
VanDyk Mortgage Summer Concert Series: EDM
Thursday, July 2 at noon–10 p.m.
Hot Rod Harley Davidson (149 Shoreline Drive Muskegon, MI)
Milwaukee Clipper Fourth of July Party
Thursday, July 2 at 6:30–11:30 p.m.
Milwaukee Clipper (2098 Lakeshore Dr, Muskegon, MI)
July Fireworks Cruise
Thursday, July 2 at 8:30–11:15 p.m.
Aquastar Cruises (560 Mart St. Muskegon, MI)
Dumber By The Beer Trivia
Monday, July 4 at 7–9 p.m.
North Grove Brewers (8735 Water St., Montague, MI)
Bloodys and Blues: Feral Cats
Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.–12 p.m.
The Book Nook & Java Shop (8744 Ferry St., Montague, MI)
Live Trivia
Monday, July 4 at 7–9 p.m.
Red Rooster Tavern (2998 N Scenic Dr., Muskegon, MI)
White Lake Area 4th of July Parade
Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.
White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce (124 E Hanson St, Whitehall, MI)
NEWAYGO COUNTY
4th of July Party
Sunday, July 3 at 6 p.m.–Tuesday, July 5 at 12 p.m.
6354 S Evergreen Dr., Newaygo, MI
Camp Newaygo Public Zipline
Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.–12 p.m.
Camp Newaygo (5333 S Centerline Rd, Newaygo, MI)
OCEANA COUNTY
Thunder Over the Dunes: Fireworks
Monday, July 4 at 10 p.m.
Silver Lake Sand Dunes (8960 W Fox Rd, Mears, MI)
2022 Celebrate: A July 4th Family Vacation
Saturday, July 2 at 2 p.m.–Tuesday, July 5 at 8 p.m.
Camp Ao-Wa-Kiya (8401 Thomas Pike Rd., Shelby, MI)
Pentwater Farmers’ Market
Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.
327 S Hancock St., Pentwater, MI
Independence Day Bike Parade
Monday, July 4
Mears State Park (400 W Lowell St, Pentwater, MI)
OTTAWA COUNTY
Berlin Fair
Monday, July 4–Saturday, July 9
Berlin Fair (2008 Berlin Fair Dr., Marne, MI)
Allendale’s July 4th Grand Parade
Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.–11:30 p.m.
APS K–8 campus (10505 Learning Ln, Allendale, MI)
Celebration Freedom Fun Run
Monday, July 4 at 12 p.m.
Holland, MI
Graafschap Summer Celebration
Monday, July 4 at 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Christian Reformed Church (S t, 5973 Church St., Holland, MI)
Live Music at Boatwerks
Sunday, July 3 at 4–7 p.m.
Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant (216 Van Raalte Ave, Holland, MI)
4th of July Fireworks
Monday, July 4 at 8 p.m.
Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium (1 N Harbor Dr, Grand Haven, MI)
4th of July Party
Monday, July 4 at 6–10 p.m.
Grand River Sailing Club (219 N Harbor Dr, Grand Haven, MI)
An earlier version mistakenly listed an event in Hudsonville. FOX 17 regrets the error.
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY
2022 Constantine Firecracker 4K Run/Walk
Monday, July 4 at 8–9 a.m.
Constantine High School (1 Falcon Dr., Constantine, MI)
VAN BUREN COUNTY
Light Up the Lake in South Haven
Sunday, July 3 at 10:30–11:15 p.m.
Riverfront Park (345 Water St, South Haven, MI)
*All event times and locations are subject to change.
Comments / 1