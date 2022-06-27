Your guide to 4th of July weekend events across West Michigan

Independence Day is almost here! Here's a list of community events celebrating the Fourth of July in West Michigan this year:

ALLEGAN COUNTY

Dorr 4th of July Parade

Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.

American Legion (4310 18 th St., Dorr, MI)

Dorr Carnival

Friday, July 1 at 6 p.m.–Monday, July 4, at 12 a.m.

Dorr Township South Park (1842–1846 142nd Ave, Dorr, MI)

DeerField Run

Monday, July 4 at 8 p.m.

Dorr Township South Park (1842–1846 142nd Ave, Dorr, MI)

Fireworks by Miller Sound

Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.

Dorr Township South Park (1842–1846 142nd Ave, Dorr, MI)

Hopkins Freedom Fun Run 2022

Monday, July 4 at 7:30–9 a.m.

Hopkins High School (333 Clark St. Hopkins, MI)

Hopkins Hometown 4th of July

Monday, July 4 at 7 a.m.–10 p.m.

Hopkins, MI

Red, White, On Blue Star

Monday, July 4 at 12 p.m.

The Dunes Resort (333 Blue Star Hwy, Douglas, MI)

Graafschap Pancake Breakfast

Monday, July 4 at 6–10 a.m.

Graafschap Fire Department (4534 60th St., Laketown, MI)

Fenn Valley Music in the Vineyards

Sunday, July 3 at 2 p.m.–Saturday, July 9 at 5 p.m.

Fenn Valley Vineyards (6130 122nd Ave, Fennville, MI)

BARRY COUNTY

Tailgate Auction

Monday, July 4 at 6 p.m.

FoxView (975 Main St., Nashville, MI)

4th of July Scramble

Monday, July 4 at 9:45 a.m.

The Legacy at Hastings (1550 N Broadway, Hastings, MI)

BERRIEN COUNTY

Independence Day Celebration

Friday, July 1–Monday, July 4

Coloma/St. Joseph KOA Holiday (3527 Coloma Rd., Benton Harbor, MI)

4 on the 4th Run/Walk

Monday, July 4 at 9–11 a.m.

7450 Hochberger Rd., Eau Claire, MI

Grace Theisen performs at Silver Harbor Brewing Company

Monday, July 4 at 6 p.m.

Silver Harbor Brewing Company (721 Pleasant St, St. Joseph, MI)

4th of July Bash

Monday, July 4 at 9 p.m.

7550 Hill Rd, Watervliet, MI

BRANCH COUNTY

Early Bird Exchange Independence Day 5K

Monday, July 4 at 8 a.m.

210 Vista Dr., Coldwater, MI

Quincy Fourth of July Parade

Monday, July 4 at TBD

Coldwater Chamber of Commerce (20 Division St, Coldwater, MI 49036)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival

Thursday, June 30–Monday, July 4

W.K. Kellogg Airport (15551 S Airport Rd, Battle Creek, MI 49015)

Flea Market and Antique Show

Saturday, July 2.–Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

18935 15 ½ Mile Rd., Marshall, MI

Oaklawn Pet, Bike & Wagon Parade

Monday, July 4 at 10–11 a.m.

323 W Michigan Ave., Marshall, MI

Youth Camp 2022 (Ages 13-17)

Monday, July 4 at 12 a.m.–Saturday, July 9 at 11:59 p.m.

William R. Starr Camp and Conference Center (22400 B Dr N, Marshall, MI)

July 4th Marshall Rotary Band Concert Series

Monday, July 4

Brooks Memorial Fountain (323 W Michigan Ave, Marshall, MI)

CASS COUNTY

Freedom Festival

Friday, July 1–Monday, July 4 at 4–6 p.m.

Rainbow Farms (59934 Pemberton Rd., Vandalia, MI)

4th of July Soccer Camp

Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.–Friday, July 8 at 1 p.m.

Diamond Lake Golf Club (22041 M-60, Cassopolis, MI)

EATON COUNTY

4th of July Celebration

Sunday, July 3 at 6 p.m.–Tuesday, July 4 at 11 p.m.

Howe Memorial Field (301 Howe Dr, Eaton Rapids, MI)

Grand River Marketplace Craft & Vendor Show

Monday, July 4 at 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

Howe Memorial Park, 100 Howe Dr, Eaton Rapids, MI

Burning Mask Music Fest '22

Sunday, July 3 at 4 p.m.–11:29 p.m.

4300 Chadburne Dr, Lansing, MI

4th of July Parade

Monday, July 4 at 11 a.m.

W Allegan St, Lansing, MI

City of Lansing Fireworks Concert

Monday, July 4 at 8 p.m.

Adado Riverfront Park (201 E Shiawassee St, Lansing, MI)

Great Lakes Loons at Lansing Lugnuts

Monday, July 4 at 6:35 p.m.

Jackson Field (505 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI)

IONIA COUNTY

Sportbike Track Time Track Days

Saturday, July 2 at 11 a.m.–Monday, July 4 at 8 p.m.

Grattan Raceway (7201 Lessiter Rd NE, Belding, MI)

Annual 4th of July Golf Scramble

Monday, July 4 at 8:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m.

Rolling Hills Golf Course (1431 Kelsey Hwy, Ionia, MI)

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

Wisconsin Woodchucks at Kalamazoo Growlers

Monday, July 4 at 6:35 p.m.–11:35 p.m.

Homer Stryker Field (251 Mills St., Kalamazoo, MI)

Schoolcraft Firecracker 5 5-Mile Run and 5K Walk

Monday, July 4 at 8–11 a.m.

551 E Lyons St., Schoolcraft, MI

The Rose Run 5K/10K

Monday, July 4 at 7:30–10:30 a.m.

7753 N 34 th St., Richland, MI

Adult Yoga

Monday, July 4, at 7–8 p.m.

Portage Family Healing Center (5900 Portage Rd Ste B, Portage, MI)

Super, Awesome, Rocket Game Night

Monday, July 4 at 5 p.m.

Barnes & Noble (Southland SC 6134, S Westnedge Ave, Portage, MI)

KENT COUNTY

Ada Township 4th of July Celebration

Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.

Ada, MI

Classic Car Show

Monday, July 4 at 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

River St SE, Ada, MI

Kentwood Fourth of July Celebration (pancake breakfast, 5K race, parade and more)

Monday, July 4 at 7 a.m.–10 p.m.

Begins at Kentwood Fire Station 1 (4775 Walma Ave SE)

Sanse @ Kentwood 4th of July Celebration!

Monday, July 4 at 8 a.m.–10 p.m.

Kentwood City Hall (4900 Breton Rd. SE, Kentwood, MI)

Autocam 5K

Monday, July 4 at 7:30–9:30 a.m.

Kentwood, MI

NN Mobile Solutions 5K

Monday, July 4 at 8:29 a.m.

4900 Breton Rd. SE, Kentwood, MI

Grand Rapids Fireworks

Thursday, July 2 at 6–11 p.m.

Ah-Nab-Awen Park (220 Front Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI)

Reeds Lake Trail Blazer Run

Monday, July 4 at 8:30 a.m.–11 p.m.

East Grand Rapids Community Center (750 Lakeside Dr. SE, Grand Rapids, MI)

Yinka Shonibare CBE: Planets in My Head

Monday, July 4 at 9 a.m.

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park (1000 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI)

East Grand Rapids 4th of July Celebration

Monday, July 4 at 8 p.m.

John Collins Park (650 Lakeside Dr. SE, East Grand Rapids, MI)

Hollyhock Lane 4th of July Parade

Monday, July 4 at 8–10 a.m.

Ottawa Hills, Grand Rapids, MI

It's a Scavenger Hunt! Grand Rapids

Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.

Woodland Mall (3195 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI)

Grandville 4th of July Parade

Monday, July 4 at 11 a.m.–12 p.m.

Rock Urban Church (3710 Chicago Dr SW, Grandville, MI)

Grandville 4th of July Celebration

Monday, July 4 at 8:30 a.m.–11 p.m.

Grandville Middle School (3535 Wilson Ave SW, Grandville, MI)

Boat Parade

Monday, July 4 at 1–3:30 p.m.

Bostwick Lake, Cannon Township, MI

2nd annual Sand Lake Run 4 the 4th

Monday, July 4 at 8 a.m.

5 E Lake St., Sand Lake, MI

Sand Lake Rodeo

Sunday, July 3 at 6 p.m.

Sand Lake Village Water Tower (32 N 5th St, Sand Lake, MI)

T-Rex Ten Miler

Monday, July 4 at 8 a.m.

Covered Bridge Rd NE, Vergennes Township, MI

T-Rex Ten Miler

Monday, July 4 at 12 p.m.

Betten Baker Buick GMC Lowell (749 W Main St., Lowell, MI)

Cascade Township July Fourth Celebration

Monday, July 4 at 8:30 a.m.–Dusk

Outside Kent District Library (2870 Jacksmith Ave. SE, Cascade Township, MI)

MASON COUNTY

Fourth of July Camping Weekend

Friday, July 1 at 1 p.m.–Tuesday, July 5 at 12 p.m.

Henry’s Landing Campground & Canoe Rental (701 S Scottville Rd., Scottville, MI)

Freedom Festival Parade & Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at 1–11 p.m.

400 S Harrison St., Ludington, MI

Lake Michigan Shoreline Fireworks Cruise

Monday, July 4 at 8:30–11 p.m.

S.S. Badger Lake Michigan Carferry Service (701 Maritime Dr., Ludington, MI)

MQHA Harbor Classic

July 3 at 10 a.m.–July 10 at 5 p.m.

Mason County Fair Grounds (5302 US-10, Ludington, MI)

Annual Freedom Festival 1-Mile Dash

Monday, July 4 at 1:35 p.m.

Leveaux Park (900 E Ludington Ave, Ludington, MI)

4th of July!

Thursday, June 30 at 3 p.m.–Tuesday, July 5 at 12 p.m.

Ludington East / Pere Marquette River KOA Holiday (11713 W 40th St, Branch Township, MI)

MECOSTA COUNTY

Junior Camp

Monday, July 4 at 12 p.m.–Thursday, July 7 at 10 a.m.

Fort Faith Baptist Bible Camp (5005 210 th Ave., Morley, MI)

MONTCALM COUNTY

Smiling Acres Music Festival

Friday, July 1 at 7 p.m.–Monday, July 3 at 3 p.m.

3060 N Johnson Rd., Trufant, MI

4K on the 4th

Monday, July 4 at 9 a.m.

C St, Trufant, MI

July 4th Spectacular

Friday, July 1 at 5 p.m.–Monday, July 4 at 6 p.m.

Mid Michigan Motorplex (2589 Wyman Rd., NE, Stanton, MI)

4th of July Swap Meet

Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

801 N Irving St., Greenville, MI

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Discover Muskegon Festival

Wednesday, July 1–Thursday, July 2 at 6–11 p.m.

Downtown Muskegon

6th Annual Heykoop Veteran Memorial Car Show and Benefit

Thursday, July 2 at 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

Hot Rod Harley Davidson (149 Shoreline Drive Muskegon, MI)

VanDyk Mortgage Summer Concert Series: EDM

Thursday, July 2 at noon–10 p.m.

Hot Rod Harley Davidson (149 Shoreline Drive Muskegon, MI)

Milwaukee Clipper Fourth of July Party

Thursday, July 2 at 6:30–11:30 p.m.

Milwaukee Clipper (2098 Lakeshore Dr, Muskegon, MI)

July Fireworks Cruise

Thursday, July 2 at 8:30–11:15 p.m.

Aquastar Cruises (560 Mart St. Muskegon, MI)

Dumber By The Beer Trivia

Monday, July 4 at 7–9 p.m.

North Grove Brewers (8735 Water St., Montague, MI)

Bloodys and Blues: Feral Cats

Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

The Book Nook & Java Shop (8744 Ferry St., Montague, MI)

Live Trivia

Monday, July 4 at 7–9 p.m.

Red Rooster Tavern (2998 N Scenic Dr., Muskegon, MI)

White Lake Area 4th of July Parade

Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.

White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce (124 E Hanson St, Whitehall, MI)

NEWAYGO COUNTY

4th of July Party

Sunday, July 3 at 6 p.m.–Tuesday, July 5 at 12 p.m.

6354 S Evergreen Dr., Newaygo, MI

Camp Newaygo Public Zipline

Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.–12 p.m.

Camp Newaygo (5333 S Centerline Rd, Newaygo, MI)

OCEANA COUNTY

Thunder Over the Dunes: Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at 10 p.m.

Silver Lake Sand Dunes (8960 W Fox Rd, Mears, MI)

2022 Celebrate: A July 4th Family Vacation

Saturday, July 2 at 2 p.m.–Tuesday, July 5 at 8 p.m.

Camp Ao-Wa-Kiya (8401 Thomas Pike Rd., Shelby, MI)

Pentwater Farmers’ Market

Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.

327 S Hancock St., Pentwater, MI

Independence Day Bike Parade

Monday, July 4

Mears State Park (400 W Lowell St, Pentwater, MI)

OTTAWA COUNTY

Berlin Fair

Monday, July 4–Saturday, July 9

Berlin Fair (2008 Berlin Fair Dr., Marne, MI)

Allendale’s July 4th Grand Parade

Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.–11:30 p.m.

APS K–8 campus (10505 Learning Ln, Allendale, MI)

Celebration Freedom Fun Run

Monday, July 4 at 12 p.m.

Holland, MI

Graafschap Summer Celebration

Monday, July 4 at 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Christian Reformed Church (S t, 5973 Church St., Holland, MI)

Live Music at Boatwerks

Sunday, July 3 at 4–7 p.m.

Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant (216 Van Raalte Ave, Holland, MI)

4th of July Fireworks

Monday, July 4 at 8 p.m.

Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium (1 N Harbor Dr, Grand Haven, MI)

4th of July Party

Monday, July 4 at 6–10 p.m.

Grand River Sailing Club (219 N Harbor Dr, Grand Haven, MI)

An earlier version mistakenly listed an event in Hudsonville. FOX 17 regrets the error.

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY

2022 Constantine Firecracker 4K Run/Walk

Monday, July 4 at 8–9 a.m.

Constantine High School (1 Falcon Dr., Constantine, MI)

VAN BUREN COUNTY

Light Up the Lake in South Haven

Sunday, July 3 at 10:30–11:15 p.m.

Riverfront Park (345 Water St, South Haven, MI)

*All event times and locations are subject to change.

