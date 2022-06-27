ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Your guide to 4th of July weekend events across West Michigan

By FOX 17
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l2Smv_0gNdBNXt00

Independence Day is almost here! Here's a list of community events celebrating the Fourth of July in West Michigan this year:

ALLEGAN COUNTY

Dorr 4th of July Parade
Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.
American Legion (4310 18 th St., Dorr, MI)

Dorr Carnival
Friday, July 1 at 6 p.m.–Monday, July 4, at 12 a.m.
Dorr Township South Park (1842–1846 142nd Ave, Dorr, MI)

DeerField Run
Monday, July 4 at 8 p.m.
Dorr Township South Park (1842–1846 142nd Ave, Dorr, MI)

Fireworks by Miller Sound
Monday, July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Dorr Township South Park (1842–1846 142nd Ave, Dorr, MI)

Hopkins Freedom Fun Run 2022
Monday, July 4 at 7:30–9 a.m.
Hopkins High School (333 Clark St. Hopkins, MI)

Hopkins Hometown 4th of July
Monday, July 4 at 7 a.m.–10 p.m.
Hopkins, MI

Red, White, On Blue Star
Monday, July 4 at 12 p.m.
The Dunes Resort (333 Blue Star Hwy, Douglas, MI)

Graafschap Pancake Breakfast
Monday, July 4 at 6–10 a.m.
Graafschap Fire Department (4534 60th St., Laketown, MI)

Fenn Valley Music in the Vineyards
Sunday, July 3 at 2 p.m.–Saturday, July 9 at 5 p.m.
Fenn Valley Vineyards (6130 122nd Ave, Fennville, MI)

BARRY COUNTY

Tailgate Auction
Monday, July 4 at 6 p.m.
FoxView (975 Main St., Nashville, MI)

4th of July Scramble
Monday, July 4 at 9:45 a.m.
The Legacy at Hastings (1550 N Broadway, Hastings, MI)

BERRIEN COUNTY

Independence Day Celebration
Friday, July 1–Monday, July 4
Coloma/St. Joseph KOA Holiday (3527 Coloma Rd., Benton Harbor, MI)

4 on the 4th Run/Walk
Monday, July 4 at 9–11 a.m.
7450 Hochberger Rd., Eau Claire, MI

Grace Theisen performs at Silver Harbor Brewing Company
Monday, July 4 at 6 p.m.
Silver Harbor Brewing Company (721 Pleasant St, St. Joseph, MI)

4th of July Bash
Monday, July 4 at 9 p.m.
7550 Hill Rd, Watervliet, MI

BRANCH COUNTY

Early Bird Exchange Independence Day 5K
Monday, July 4 at 8 a.m.
210 Vista Dr., Coldwater, MI

Quincy Fourth of July Parade
Monday, July 4 at TBD
Coldwater Chamber of Commerce (20 Division St, Coldwater, MI 49036)

CALHOUN COUNTY

Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show & Balloon Festival
Thursday, June 30–Monday, July 4
W.K. Kellogg Airport (15551 S Airport Rd, Battle Creek, MI 49015)

Flea Market and Antique Show
Saturday, July 2.–Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.–4 p.m.
18935 15 ½ Mile Rd., Marshall, MI

Oaklawn Pet, Bike & Wagon Parade
Monday, July 4 at 10–11 a.m.
323 W Michigan Ave., Marshall, MI

Youth Camp 2022 (Ages 13-17)
Monday, July 4 at 12 a.m.–Saturday, July 9 at 11:59 p.m.
William R. Starr Camp and Conference Center (22400 B Dr N, Marshall, MI)

July 4th Marshall Rotary Band Concert Series
Monday, July 4
Brooks Memorial Fountain (323 W Michigan Ave, Marshall, MI)

CASS COUNTY

Freedom Festival
Friday, July 1–Monday, July 4 at 4–6 p.m.
Rainbow Farms (59934 Pemberton Rd., Vandalia, MI)

4th of July Soccer Camp
Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.–Friday, July 8 at 1 p.m.
Diamond Lake Golf Club (22041 M-60, Cassopolis, MI)

EATON COUNTY

4th of July Celebration
Sunday, July 3 at 6 p.m.–Tuesday, July 4 at 11 p.m.
Howe Memorial Field (301 Howe Dr, Eaton Rapids, MI)

Grand River Marketplace Craft & Vendor Show
Monday, July 4 at 11 a.m.–6 p.m.
Howe Memorial Park, 100 Howe Dr, Eaton Rapids, MI

Burning Mask Music Fest '22
Sunday, July 3 at 4 p.m.–11:29 p.m.
4300 Chadburne Dr, Lansing, MI

4th of July Parade
Monday, July 4 at 11 a.m.
W Allegan St, Lansing, MI

City of Lansing Fireworks Concert
Monday, July 4 at 8 p.m.
Adado Riverfront Park (201 E Shiawassee St, Lansing, MI)

Great Lakes Loons at Lansing Lugnuts
Monday, July 4 at 6:35 p.m.
Jackson Field (505 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI)

IONIA COUNTY

Sportbike Track Time Track Days
Saturday, July 2 at 11 a.m.–Monday, July 4 at 8 p.m.
Grattan Raceway (7201 Lessiter Rd NE, Belding, MI)

Annual 4th of July Golf Scramble
Monday, July 4 at 8:30 a.m.–12:00 p.m.
Rolling Hills Golf Course (1431 Kelsey Hwy, Ionia, MI)

KALAMAZOO COUNTY

Wisconsin Woodchucks at Kalamazoo Growlers
Monday, July 4 at 6:35 p.m.–11:35 p.m.
Homer Stryker Field (251 Mills St., Kalamazoo, MI)

Schoolcraft Firecracker 5 5-Mile Run and 5K Walk
Monday, July 4 at 8–11 a.m.
551 E Lyons St., Schoolcraft, MI

The Rose Run 5K/10K
Monday, July 4 at 7:30–10:30 a.m.
7753 N 34 th St., Richland, MI

Adult Yoga
Monday, July 4, at 7–8 p.m.
Portage Family Healing Center (5900 Portage Rd Ste B, Portage, MI)

Super, Awesome, Rocket Game Night
Monday, July 4 at 5 p.m.
Barnes & Noble (Southland SC 6134, S Westnedge Ave, Portage, MI)

KENT COUNTY

Ada Township 4th of July Celebration
Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.
Ada, MI

Classic Car Show
Monday, July 4 at 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
River St SE, Ada, MI

Kentwood Fourth of July Celebration (pancake breakfast, 5K race, parade and more)
Monday, July 4 at 7 a.m.–10 p.m.
Begins at Kentwood Fire Station 1 (4775 Walma Ave SE)

Sanse @ Kentwood 4th of July Celebration!
Monday, July 4 at 8 a.m.–10 p.m.
Kentwood City Hall (4900 Breton Rd. SE, Kentwood, MI)

Autocam 5K
Monday, July 4 at 7:30–9:30 a.m.
Kentwood, MI

NN Mobile Solutions 5K
Monday, July 4 at 8:29 a.m.
4900 Breton Rd. SE, Kentwood, MI

Grand Rapids Fireworks
Thursday, July 2 at 6–11 p.m.
Ah-Nab-Awen Park (220 Front Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI)

Reeds Lake Trail Blazer Run
Monday, July 4 at 8:30 a.m.–11 p.m.
East Grand Rapids Community Center (750 Lakeside Dr. SE, Grand Rapids, MI)

Yinka Shonibare CBE: Planets in My Head
Monday, July 4 at 9 a.m.
Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park (1000 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI)

East Grand Rapids 4th of July Celebration
Monday, July 4 at 8 p.m.
John Collins Park (650 Lakeside Dr. SE, East Grand Rapids, MI)

Hollyhock Lane 4th of July Parade
Monday, July 4 at 8–10 a.m.
Ottawa Hills, Grand Rapids, MI

It's a Scavenger Hunt! Grand Rapids
Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.
Woodland Mall (3195 28th St SE, Grand Rapids, MI)

Grandville 4th of July Parade
Monday, July 4 at 11 a.m.–12 p.m.
Rock Urban Church (3710 Chicago Dr SW, Grandville, MI)

Grandville 4th of July Celebration
Monday, July 4 at 8:30 a.m.–11 p.m.
Grandville Middle School (3535 Wilson Ave SW, Grandville, MI)

Boat Parade
Monday, July 4 at 1–3:30 p.m.
Bostwick Lake, Cannon Township, MI

2nd annual Sand Lake Run 4 the 4th
Monday, July 4 at 8 a.m.
5 E Lake St., Sand Lake, MI

Sand Lake Rodeo
Sunday, July 3 at 6 p.m.
Sand Lake Village Water Tower (32 N 5th St, Sand Lake, MI)

T-Rex Ten Miler
Monday, July 4 at 8 a.m.
Covered Bridge Rd NE, Vergennes Township, MI

T-Rex Ten Miler
Monday, July 4 at 12 p.m.
Betten Baker Buick GMC Lowell (749 W Main St., Lowell, MI)

Cascade Township July Fourth Celebration
Monday, July 4 at 8:30 a.m.–Dusk
Outside Kent District Library (2870 Jacksmith Ave. SE, Cascade Township, MI)

MASON COUNTY

Fourth of July Camping Weekend
Friday, July 1 at 1 p.m.–Tuesday, July 5 at 12 p.m.
Henry’s Landing Campground & Canoe Rental (701 S Scottville Rd., Scottville, MI)

Freedom Festival Parade & Fireworks
Monday, July 4 at 1–11 p.m.
400 S Harrison St., Ludington, MI

Lake Michigan Shoreline Fireworks Cruise
Monday, July 4 at 8:30–11 p.m.
S.S. Badger Lake Michigan Carferry Service (701 Maritime Dr., Ludington, MI)

MQHA Harbor Classic
July 3 at 10 a.m.–July 10 at 5 p.m.
Mason County Fair Grounds (5302 US-10, Ludington, MI)

Annual Freedom Festival 1-Mile Dash
Monday, July 4 at 1:35 p.m.
Leveaux Park (900 E Ludington Ave, Ludington, MI)

4th of July!
Thursday, June 30 at 3 p.m.–Tuesday, July 5 at 12 p.m.
Ludington East / Pere Marquette River KOA Holiday (11713 W 40th St, Branch Township, MI)

MECOSTA COUNTY

Junior Camp
Monday, July 4 at 12 p.m.–Thursday, July 7 at 10 a.m.
Fort Faith Baptist Bible Camp (5005 210 th Ave., Morley, MI)

MONTCALM COUNTY

Smiling Acres Music Festival
Friday, July 1 at 7 p.m.–Monday, July 3 at 3 p.m.
3060 N Johnson Rd., Trufant, MI

4K on the 4th
Monday, July 4 at 9 a.m.
C St, Trufant, MI

July 4th Spectacular
Friday, July 1 at 5 p.m.–Monday, July 4 at 6 p.m.
Mid Michigan Motorplex (2589 Wyman Rd., NE, Stanton, MI)

4th of July Swap Meet
Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.–6 p.m.
801 N Irving St., Greenville, MI

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Discover Muskegon Festival
Wednesday, July 1–Thursday, July 2 at 6–11 p.m.
Downtown Muskegon

6th Annual Heykoop Veteran Memorial Car Show and Benefit
Thursday, July 2 at 10 a.m.–2 p.m.
Hot Rod Harley Davidson (149 Shoreline Drive Muskegon, MI)

VanDyk Mortgage Summer Concert Series: EDM
Thursday, July 2 at noon–10 p.m.
Hot Rod Harley Davidson (149 Shoreline Drive Muskegon, MI)

Milwaukee Clipper Fourth of July Party
Thursday, July 2 at 6:30–11:30 p.m.
Milwaukee Clipper (2098 Lakeshore Dr, Muskegon, MI)

July Fireworks Cruise
Thursday, July 2 at 8:30–11:15 p.m.
Aquastar Cruises (560 Mart St. Muskegon, MI)

Dumber By The Beer Trivia
Monday, July 4 at 7–9 p.m.
North Grove Brewers (8735 Water St., Montague, MI)

Bloodys and Blues: Feral Cats
Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.–12 p.m.
The Book Nook & Java Shop (8744 Ferry St., Montague, MI)

Live Trivia
Monday, July 4 at 7–9 p.m.
Red Rooster Tavern (2998 N Scenic Dr., Muskegon, MI)

White Lake Area 4th of July Parade
Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.
White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce (124 E Hanson St, Whitehall, MI)

NEWAYGO COUNTY

4th of July Party
Sunday, July 3 at 6 p.m.–Tuesday, July 5 at 12 p.m.
6354 S Evergreen Dr., Newaygo, MI

Camp Newaygo Public Zipline
Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.–12 p.m.
Camp Newaygo (5333 S Centerline Rd, Newaygo, MI)

OCEANA COUNTY

Thunder Over the Dunes: Fireworks
Monday, July 4 at 10 p.m.
Silver Lake Sand Dunes (8960 W Fox Rd, Mears, MI)

2022 Celebrate: A July 4th Family Vacation
Saturday, July 2 at 2 p.m.–Tuesday, July 5 at 8 p.m.
Camp Ao-Wa-Kiya (8401 Thomas Pike Rd., Shelby, MI)

Pentwater Farmers’ Market
Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.
327 S Hancock St., Pentwater, MI

Independence Day Bike Parade
Monday, July 4
Mears State Park (400 W Lowell St, Pentwater, MI)

OTTAWA COUNTY

Berlin Fair
Monday, July 4–Saturday, July 9
Berlin Fair (2008 Berlin Fair Dr., Marne, MI)

Allendale’s July 4th Grand Parade
Monday, July 4 at 10 a.m.–11:30 p.m.
APS K–8 campus (10505 Learning Ln, Allendale, MI)

Celebration Freedom Fun Run
Monday, July 4 at 12 p.m.
Holland, MI

Graafschap Summer Celebration
Monday, July 4 at 9 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Christian Reformed Church (S t, 5973 Church St., Holland, MI)

Live Music at Boatwerks
Sunday, July 3 at 4–7 p.m.
Boatwerks Waterfront Restaurant (216 Van Raalte Ave, Holland, MI)

4th of July Fireworks
Monday, July 4 at 8 p.m.
Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium (1 N Harbor Dr, Grand Haven, MI)

4th of July Party
Monday, July 4 at 6–10 p.m.
Grand River Sailing Club (219 N Harbor Dr, Grand Haven, MI)

An earlier version mistakenly listed an event in Hudsonville. FOX 17 regrets the error.

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY

2022 Constantine Firecracker 4K Run/Walk
Monday, July 4 at 8–9 a.m.
Constantine High School (1 Falcon Dr., Constantine, MI)

VAN BUREN COUNTY

Light Up the Lake in South Haven
Sunday, July 3 at 10:30–11:15 p.m.
Riverfront Park (345 Water St, South Haven, MI)

*All event times and locations are subject to change.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 1

Related
wcsx.com

Michigan Brunch Highlighted As the Best in the State

Who doesn’t love a good brunch? When it’s a Michigan brunch in the summer, you can count on fresh fruit, especially cherries, and a bevy of sweet treats, such as pancakes and syrup. Breakfast is actually my favorite meal, even when I’m eating it for dinner, so I love a good brunch and brunch-type food.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#4th Of July#Independence Day#Mid Michigan#Michigan Ave#Hopkins High School#Fire Department#Valley Music
99.1 WFMK

What Lies Under Higgins Lake, Lake Michigan, and the St. Joseph River?

It’s been a while since I went scuba diving, but I really, really, loved it. The last time I went was in one of our inland lakes in Jackson County. Dunking down under the water, the fish are not afraid…they come right up to you, let you pet them, and seem to ‘sniff you out’ like a dog. Continuing thru the lake, I encountered some soft-shelled turtles; you know – the ones with the pointed-up snouts - and about half the size of my torso.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Michigan State Police to Begin Operation Care Program for Holiday Weekend

With the Fourth of July weekend coming up, Michigan State Police is preparing to keep northern Michigan safe during the holiday. Michigan State Police is now beginning its Operation Care program, which means extra highway and road patrols and more visibility campaigns through the media as ways to reduce crashes. They encourage people to focus on seatbelt use, not driving while impaired and not speeding as ways to reduce injuries or death during the holiday weekend.
MICHIGAN STATE
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan Attorney General settles dispute with Mackinaw City hotel family

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel accused the Lieghio family hotel owners of unlawful business practices in February. The settlement, filed Tuesday, applies to more than 25 hotels and two family-operated websites. The Lieghio businesses deny violating the Michigan Consumer Protection Act, but agree to refrain from unfair or deceptive business...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan’s July 4 weekend weather: Don’t cancel plans because phone app has raindrop under a cloud

I need to break down the weather for you this weekend. There isn’t much storminess, but a little planning around the weather may help you make the most of your weekend. Firstly, I apologize. I’ve been on a rant today that the weather apps on phones have a few raindrops. I’ve overheard a few conversations where people are making weekend decisions on that raindrop.
MICHIGAN STATE
My North.com

Northern Michigan Food Truck Guide: 30+ Local Food Trucks

Hit the road and try some of the best food trucks this summer! Whether you’re looking for a meal on the go, a casual outdoor dining experience or just something new, these food truck parks and stand-alone food trucks from five different counties are the perfect opportunity to get a unique taste of Northern Michigan.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Lake Michigan beach closed after multiple water rescues

GRAND HAVEN, MI – Three people had to be rescued from Lake Michigan on Tuesday afternoon. Two Indiana women, 20 and 21, were struggling to stay afloat in Lake Michigan at Grand Haven State Park about 1:28 p.m. on June 28. The 20-year-old woman was able to make it to shore and call for help, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

South Haven worker dies after falling 16 feet

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A person has died after taking a 16 foot fall to the ground at work, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity announced Tuesday. On Friday, June 24, a 49-year-old laborer was moving trash from a second story window into a wood box on the forks of a rough terrain fork truck.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy