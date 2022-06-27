ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

UPDATE: I-90 west of Missoula reopens following semi-truck fire

UPDATE: 1:42 p.m. - June 27, 2022

MISSOULA - The westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near the Airway Boulevard exit west of Missoula have been reopened to traffic.

(first report: 11:55 a.m. - June 27, 2022)

Traffic on Interstate 90 at mile marker 99 is being diverted to Airway Boulevard for a vehicle fire Monday.

The MEANS alert states it's due to a vehicle fire in the westbound lanes.

Do not call 911.

Watch for updates for this developing story.

