UPDATE: I-90 west of Missoula reopens following semi-truck fire
UPDATE: 1:42 p.m. - June 27, 2022
MISSOULA - The westbound lanes of Interstate 90 near the Airway Boulevard exit west of Missoula have been reopened to traffic.
(first report: 11:55 a.m. - June 27, 2022)
Traffic on Interstate 90 at mile marker 99 is being diverted to Airway Boulevard for a vehicle fire Monday.
The MEANS alert states it's due to a vehicle fire in the westbound lanes.
Do not call 911.
Watch for updates for this developing story.
