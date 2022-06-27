ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UConn launches initiative to help athletes make money

By The Associated Press
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn announced it has launched several new initiatives designed to help its athletes profit from the use of their name, image, and likeness.

In addition to other programs, the players will receive support from the school’s new “Championship Labs,” part of the Werth Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation designed to help the students create a personal branding plan and mentor them in implementing that plan with business coaching and other support.

The new initiatives were made possible by a law that goes into effect on July 1 that allows students to use the UConn name and logo in their NIL deals.

