GMA Summer Concert Series 2022 lineup and ticket information

Click here to read the full article. H.E.R. has dropped a lively cover of Sly and the Family Stone’s 1967 track “Dance to the Music.” The single appears on the upcoming soundtrack to Minions: The Rise of Gru. The song, produced by Jack Antonoff, sees H.E.R. singing the funk tune over a grooving melody led by bass, saxophones, and synths parts. “Dance to the Music” follows on the heels of “Turn Up the Sunshine,” a collaboration between Tame Impala and Diana Ross for the animated film’s forthcoming soundtrack, out July 1. That track was also produced by Antonoff, who wrote the song...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 7 DAYS AGO