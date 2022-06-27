A history of some of Amtrak’s deadliest derailments

Amtrak was created by Congress in 1970 to take over the intercity passenger rail services previously operated by private railroad companies in the United States. Operations began on May 1, 1971.

Here’s a look at what happened in some of the worst Amtrak train crash incidents according to records from the National Transportation Safety Board:

April 3, 2016: (Chester, Pa.) Two maintenance workers were struck and killed by an Amtrak train going more than 100 mph in Chester, Pennsylvania. The lead engine of the train derailed.

A passenger train headed from Vermont to Washington, D.C., derailed when it hit rocks that had fallen onto the track from a ledge. The locomotive and a passenger car spilled down an embankment, derailing three other cars and injuring seven people. May 12, 2015 (Philadelphia) An eastbound Amtrak passenger train derailed after taking a curve at 100 mph where the speed limit of that second of the track is 50 mph. Eight people were killed, and more than 200 injured. High speed and human error were determined to be the cause.

Facts about Amtrak

The name “Amtrak” results from the blending of the words “America” and “track.” The railroad is officially known as the National Railroad Passenger Corporation.

In 2016, 31.3 million customers used Amtrak. On an average day, nearly 85,700 passengers ride more than 300 Amtrak trains.

Amtrak is a federally chartered corporation, with the federal government as majority stockholder. The board is appointed by the President of the United States and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Amtrak is operated as a for-profit company, rather than a public authority.

Amtrak is the only railroad in North America to maintain right-of-way for service at speeds in excess of 125 mph (201 kph), and its engineering forces maintain more than 350 route-miles of track for 100+ mph (160+ kph) service.

