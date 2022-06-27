ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, NC

It’s National HIV Testing Day, where you can get tested

By Emily Cervarich
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kjYE4_0gNd8sXE00

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Monday is recognized as National HIV Testing Day to raise awareness about the importance of testing and getting an early diagnosis.

Many testing sites and events were shut down due to COVID, and now health centers are working to get testing up in their community.

The Beaufort County Health Department hosted a free HIV testing event Monday at the Old Fort Washington Housing Authority building with rapid and traditional blood draws available. Rapid results come back within 20 minutes, and traditional blood draws takes anywhere from 10 to 12 days to get results back from the state.

“One in seven people live with HIV and don’t know, that’s why it is such a need to make sure we have testing days such as this”, says Beaufort County Public Health Specialist, Brittany Joseph. “If someone tests positive, I would call them and have them come back to the health department and we would discuss their test results and kind of what that looks like and refer them to ECU adult specialty care in Greenville for treatment.”

Joseph said they do testing like this about twice a year, roughly every six months.

According to the CDC, over 1.1 million people are estimated to be living with HIV in the United States as of 2020. Of those, only about 87% knew they had HIV. Worldwide it’s nearly 38 million people.

Sexuality, race and ethnicity play a role in those who are most affected by HIV. In 2020, male-to-male sexual contact accounted for 68% of new HIV diagnoses, and heterosexual contact accounted for 22% of new diagnoses. Black/African Americans are most affected by HIV, accounting for 42% of new diagnoses in 2020. Additionally, Hispanic/Latinos are also strongly affected, accounting for 27% of new diagnoses.

According to the CDC, in 2020, there were over 18,000 deaths among people diagnosed with HIV in the U.S., however, this number should be taken with caution due to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on access to testing, care services, and case surveillance.

Scientists are still working on a cure for HIV, and there is currently no vaccine. Once people get HIV, they have it for life.

HIV is not the same as AIDS. AIDS is the most serious stage of HIV when the body’s immune system has become too badly damaged because of the virus and leads to death over time.

To find an HIV testing site near you using your zip code or city click here . You can also call 1-800-232-4636, or visit gettested.cdc.gov

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Craven County Schools offering free summer meals for students

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven County Schools is providing free food for students this summer. The “Grab-N-Go” meals will be offered at six different schools within the district, and three additional meal spots will be added July 5. “We know that it creates more access to students to be able to get these meals […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

The people against the alphabet soup regulators

Several years ago, a Carteret County deputy sheriff stopped by the house to discuss our ongoing target practice activity, with which one of our new neighbors had expressed concern. While in the yard discussing the matter, my wife suddenly told the deputy to stand still and then proceeded to SLAP him right upside the head!
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Yates & Bailey Bee Farm, beekeeping for over 65 years

BELVOIR, N.C. (WNCT) — According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, America’s honeybee colonies have collapsed at an average rate of nearly 40% for the past 10 years. It’s thanks to the tireless work of beekeepers like Bobby Yates, that the population is still here. Bobby Yates of Yates & Bailey Bee Farm has been […]
BAILEY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaufort County, NC
Health
State
Washington State
Greenville, NC
Government
Beaufort County, NC
Government
Greenville, NC
Health
City
Washington, NC
City
Greenville, NC
County
Beaufort County, NC
WNCT

Junior League grants $10,000 back to community

NEW BERN, N.C. — The Junior League of Greater New Bern granted a total of $10,000 to four local organizations: The Craven Literacy Council, We Can Be Association, Laundry Love and True Justice International. The Junior League hosted a recognition reception on June 20 at Union Point Park to recognize the four organizations and congratulate […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

More flight options could be added at Pitt-Greenville Airport

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville ENC Alliance along with Pitt-Greenville Airport are making moves to bring you more flight options. Officials have met with several airlines to share information about PGV and the demand for air travel in Eastern North Carolina. “One of the defining features for economic development for new companies entering here is […]
GREENVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Race And Ethnicity#African Americans#Accoun
wcti12.com

Kinston Police using crime map to alert people to why presence is needed in neighborhoods

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is releasing crime maps to the public to be more transparent with the community. Kinston Police Major Keith Goyette said they will be releasing safety maps on a weekly basis to their social media sites. Goyette said after complaints from people about "over-policing" in particular areas, this map will show why their presence is needed in certain areas.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Cherry Point 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing welcomes new leader

HAVELOCK, N.C (WNCT) – MCAS Cherry Point’s Second Marine Aircraft Wing had a change of command ceremony Thursday morning. Maj. General Michael Cederholm relinquished his command of the Second Marine Aircraft Wing to Major General Scott Benedict. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III announced in May that Cederholm will be appointed to the grade […]
HAVELOCK, NC
newbernnow.com

Uncovered: City of New Bern Paid Lobbyist $87,000 for What?

Last month, I wrote an article, Lobbyist Hired by City of New Bern has Ties to Aldermen that outlined the City of New Bern entering into an agreement to pay Old North Strategies (ONS), a lobbyist company $12,500 per month for “consulting and legislative advocacy services” during the May 25, 2021, Board of Aldermen (BOA) meeting.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

‘It’s all about second chances’: Jacksonville to reintroduce re-entry program

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Department of Public Safety and community leaders are trying to help former prisoners adjust to life once they’re free. The state Department of Public Safety says more than 20,000 people return to their home communities after being released from North Carolina state prisons every year. About 95% of people in prison will eventually return to their home communities.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
WNCT

In NC, some fireworks are legal — and some are not

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Jared Roy and his buddies loaded up a U-Haul with more than $3,600 worth of fireworks on Wednesday. “We do a neighborhood barbecue every year for the Fourth of July,” Roy said. The Goldsboro man purchased the fireworks at a South Carolina fireworks store that will light up the night sky. […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Goldsboro closes splash pad until further notice, officials say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A splash pad in Goldsboro is closed due to extreme drought-like conditions. In a Facebook post, Goldsboro park officials announced that the splash pad at the Bryan Multi-Sports Complex is closed for the foreseeable future. The City of Goldsboro declared a voluntary water conservation condition...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

ENC community colleges among those that received bomb threats Thursday

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Martin Community College was one of several North Carolina community colleges that received bomb threats Thursday, according to a Facebook post from Sheriff Tim Manning. The county’s central communications office received a bomb threat directed toward the community college just before 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the Facebook post. “The entire […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Hyde County fire now 44% contained

PONZER, N.C. (WNCT) — State agencies are making progress in their efforts to extinguish the Ferebee Road fire in Hyde County. The fire has been burning since earlier this month. The North Carolina Forest Service said in a Thursday press release that the fire was 44% contained. Containment lines helped crews hold the fire to […]
HYDE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Upcoming street fair focuses on fun in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – Get ready to have some fun. On July 23 from noon to 6 p.m., an event called West Fest will take place. It is a .8-mile stretch of CommUNITY Celebration in the historic West Greenville Cultural District, happening across multiple sites along West 5th Street. The event will feature food trucks, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy