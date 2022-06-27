ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cary, NC

Billy Strings Premieres ‘Sadie’ Cover In North Carolina

JamBase
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBilly Strings delivered the second of three concerts at Koka Booth Amphitheatre in Cary, North Carolina near Raleigh on Friday. The guitarist and his band debuted a cover of the Doc Watson-recorded “Sadie” in the late bluegrass legend’s home state. Billy Strings, bassist Royal Masat, mandolinist...

www.jambase.com

capitolbroadcasting.com

Two Days, 25 Bands, One Baseball Stadium = That Music Fest Success!

Fans flocked to the Durham Bulls Athletic Park for two solid days of North Carolina bands at the inaugural That Music Fest on Friday and Saturday, June 24-25, 2022. With 25 bands on 3 stages, both the weather and the music were hot and perfect!. “A big congratulations to That...
DURHAM, NC
ourstate.com

5 Spots for Magical Milkshakes

As a child spending sweltering summer days on the island of Cyprus, Andia Xouris longed for rose-flavored ice cream. Decades later, when she and her husband, George, decided to start an ice cream business, rose pistachio was one of the first flavors she mastered. Much to their surprise, it became one of their best sellers. The Xourises both grew up among Greek relatives for whom family was everything — and ice cream was important to George, too: His beloved grandfather worked at a coffee shop with an old-fashioned ice cream counter when he arrived in New York from Greece. “When we sat down at the kitchen table as a family to talk about really doing this, we realized, ‘Oh my gosh, wait a minute — George’s grandfather’s ice cream scoop is right there in the drawer,’” Andia says. “It gave us all goosebumps, and we were so excited and honored to carry on the family business. It was just so incredibly inspiring.” And while their ice cream often inspires road trips from Winston-Salem, Fayetteville, and beyond, it’s the milkshakes, piled high with locally made mini cupcakes, cookies, torched marshmallows, and whipped cream that are posted all over social media. Today, the Xouris’s daughter, Alyssa, and son, Alex, work for Andia’s as director of retail operations and director of merchandising, respectively, and George’s pappou’s heirloom ice cream scoop hangs on the wall in their original Cary shop in honor of the Xourises’ past, their future, and, always, their family.
CARY, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Joe Mazur’s departure from ABC11 marks the end of a Triangle sports TV era

Joe Mazur doesn’t know what it’s going to be like signing off for the last time on ABC11 on Wednesday night, other than it will be strange and emotional long before the lights go off and he walks out of the Durham studio. After 21 years as a sports anchor and reporter at WTVD, after a Super Bowl and several Final Fours and a Stanley Cup, he’s leaving the business and moving with his family to Atlanta.
DURHAM, NC
warrenrecord.com

Johnson’s Barber Shop: An 80-year tradition continues

Some 80 years ago, Jasper Johnson, Sr. opened Johnson’s Barbershop on East Market Street in downtown Warrenton. The barbershop later moved to its current location on Front Street, where it has been a fixture in the community for most of its long history. Local history accounts recognize Johnson as...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
CBS 17

NC man wins $5M off of $30 scratch-off ticket

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man in Greensboro splurged on a $30 scratch-off ticket. Now, he’s a millionaire. Torrance Person, of Greensboro, bought a 200X The Cash ticket at the 7-Eleven on Greensboro Road in High Point, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. His winnings? 5 million. Person went to the lottery headquarters on […]
GREENSBORO, NC

