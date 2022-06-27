ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Center, TX

Pamela Annette Crawford

scttx.com
 4 days ago

Graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at White Rock Cemetery in Center. Visitation to begin at Noon at Watson...

scttx.com

Comments / 0

Related
scttx.com

Cedrick Dewoni Mosley

Funeral service is 11am Saturday, July 2 at Wallace Chapel Baptist Church in Timpson with Pastor Derrick Rhodes officiating. Visitation is from 10am until 6pm on Friday, July 1, 2022 at Community Chapel in Timpson. Interment is at Friendship Cemetery in Tenaha. Mosley was baptized at Wallace Chapel Baptist Church.
TIMPSON, TX
scttx.com

Gloria Peacock Watson

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Charles Peacock, 3 half-brothers John and Bill Peacock and Cecil Armstrong, son Brett Watson, and husband Dewey Watson. Four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by a very special caretaker and friend who cared for her and her...
TENAHA, TX
scttx.com

Wymon and Hazel Bolton Celebrate 64th Wedding Anniversary

June 29, 2022 - Wymon and Hazel Bolton are celebrating their 64th Wedding anniversary this year!. They were introduced by a family member, Mrs. Annie Ruth, and met in Shelbyville in a tent service at Triumph the Church and Kingdom of God in Christ. Their courtship lasted 3 years. Mrs. Hazel said ‘yes’ when Wymon proposed because of his beautiful brown eyes! Wymon said what he liked most about her was everything. The two married on June 27, 1958 and they had 10 children: Lenola, Shonin, Wymon, Jr., Cynthia, Cornett, Darron, Joe, Yondus, Shelia, and Tracy.
SHELBYVILLE, TX
scttx.com

Timpson Chamber Announces Frontier Day Queen, Duchess

Haylee is the daughter of Krystal Wheless and Doug Eaves, Jr. Her siblings include Lilly Wheless, Brantley Wheless, Ayden Eaves, and Devin Eaves. Haylee attends Timpson High School, where she is an upcoming Senior. She is a Varsity softball player, Varsity Cheerleader, 3-time UCA All-American Cheerleader, she is a member of the UIL news writing staff placing 5th at regional meet, she is also a member of Junior Chamber of Commerce. This is what being the 2022 Miss Frontier Days Queen means to her, "It is more than just a crown and title. It is about representing the town of Timpson that I love and has always allowed me to thrive." Throughout her reign as 2022 Miss Frontier Days Queen Haylee hopes to represent not only the town of Timpson but also Shelby County with honor, grace, and dignity. And hopefully can give something back to her hometown and community by inspiring others to become involved.
TIMPSON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Center, TX
Local
Texas Obituaries
Center, TX
Obituaries
City
Nacogdoches, TX
scttx.com

Paxton Methodist Weekly News, June 26

June 29, 2022 - Grace and peace from our brother and our teacher, Jesus. Amen. Summer is officially here as of last week: In downtown Joaquin, we got our first summer shower Sunday. It wasn’t much of a rain producer, but we will take what is given and be thankful. My phone says we are in for a week of cooler temperatures, only in the low and mid-nineties. Add to that the promise of lower humidity, and we all may be ready to venture out. I got up early Monday morning for my walk in the park with my canine companions, Gunter and Sam. We saw Doug pull up at the Community Center to get the Joaquin Senior Center off and running. It was nice to see that they were able to open again after being closed for illness. Gunter usually runs to the fence to bark at Doug but gave him a break this morning.
JOAQUIN, TX
scttx.com

House of Refuge Apostolic Ministries Presents 'An Evening with Lady Nash'

July 1, 2022 - The House of Refuge Apostolic Ministries Presents 'An Evening with Lady Nash' on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 3:30pm. Special guest is Dr. Alma Allen, Vineyard Place International, Houston, Texas. The theme is 'Blessed and Highly Favored' from Luke 1:28. Lady Nash will be escorted by Tyrone Davis. Dinner will be served. Everyone is welcome.
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

Leadership Shelby County Class of 2021-2022 Graduates

June 30, 2022 - The Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Shelby County Class of 2021-2022 were recently honored with a graduation celebration. Chamber President, Deborah Chadwick congratulated the class during opening remarks. Diplomas and gifts were presented to the 2021-2022 graduating class. Class members are: Terry Adkison – City...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Rotary Club Swears in Lester as New President

June 28, 2022 - The Center Rotary Club installed Cancee Lester as the new Club President during their Tuesday, June 28 meeting with the assistance of guest speaker, Judge Jim Payne. Prior to the swearing in ceremony J.J. Ford, Club Secretary, gave appreciation to the outgoing President, Faythe Abraham for...
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#James Crawford#Annette#Aiken Brothers#Www Watsonandsonsfh Com
scttx.com

Timpson Frontier Days Celebrates 60 Years This Weekend

June 29, 2022 - Timpson Frontier Days presented by Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce "Timpson, where you can still dance in the streets." The Timpson Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the schedule for Timpson Frontier Days as it celebrates its 60th anniversary. The schedule is as follows:. Thursday, June...
TIMPSON, TX
scttx.com

SC Commissioners' Court Grant Workshop, July 6

July 1, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Grant Workshop of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 6th day of July, 2022 at 10am in the Courtroom/Community Room of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

SC Commissioners' Court Special Meeting Agenda, July 5

July 1, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 5th day of July, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

City of Tenaha Notice of Special Meeting, July 5 Agenda

July 1, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a special called meeting of the governing body of the City of Tenaha will be held on Tuesday the 5th day of July 2022 at 5:30 pm at Tenaha City Hall, 238 North George Bowers Drive, Tenaha, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be considered, to-wit:
TENAHA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
scttx.com

Joaquin ISD 2022 Football Schedule

June 30, 2022 - The Joaquin Rams Football season begins with a scrimmage against Harleton, in Harleton, for both Varsity and JV on August 12, 2022 at 6pm at home. The first non-district game for Varsity will be against Arp in Ram Stadium on August 26, starting at 7pm. Homecoming is scheduled for September 10 against Tenaha.
JOAQUIN, TX
scttx.com

North 2nd, Prairie Streets Scene of Two-Vehicle Crash in Timpson

June 30, 2022 - The intersection of North 2nd and Prairie Streets was the scene of a two-vehicle crash June 29, 2022, which resulted in the medical transport of one individual involved. Timpson Volunteer Fire Department fire personnel and Shelby County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the scene for the...
TIMPSON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy