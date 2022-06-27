ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yucca Valley, CA

Puppies rescued after falling into Yucca Valley den blocked by 100-pound desert tortoise for hours

San Bernardino County firefighters came to the rescue of two puppies that got trapped in an underground tortoise den for hours.

The curious pups got stuck in the hole in Yucca Valley. The exit to the den was blocked by a 100-pound desert tortoise named Oscar.

Firefighters tried to lure Oscar out with a piece of watermelon, but that didn't work. So they had to dig and retrieve the 5-month-old puppies.

After some time, rescuers managed to get to the dogs. Peo and Fin were not hurt and were reunited with their owner.

Comments / 0

