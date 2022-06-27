ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics summer league signee Mfiondu Kabengele's 2021-22 G League highlights

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

Before this week, most fans of the Boston Celtics only knew that recently-signed big man Mfiondu Kabengele is the nephew of Hall of Fame center Dikembe Mutumbo if they knew anything at all about the Florida State product.

But the Toronto, Ontario native does not play too much like his famous uncle, with rim protection a much more minor aspect to his game and his ability to hit 3-pointers a growing aspect to his play that the famed finger-wagger never brought to the table when he was in the league. Kabengele has previously played for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at the G League level last season, as well as stints with the Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland Cavaliers at the NBA level.

Get to know the former No. 27 pick of the 2019 NBA draft a little better with this highlight video from YouTuber Tomasz Kordylewski.

