You Can Get $10 Chocolate Espresso Martinis Through July In NYC
We all know New Yorkers practically run on coffee and cocktails , and now we’re combining both of those into the most delectable deal in NYC this summer!
We’ve teamed up with Hole in the Wall , the beloved New York/Aussie restaurant, cocktail bar and coffee shop to put our own Secret NYC twist on the ever-popular espresso martini.
Here are all the deets:
- Ask for the Secret NYC Martini (it isn’t on the official menu!) and enjoy it for just $10
- The deal runs Monday-Friday, at any time
- You can enjoy it at any of their NYC locations
- Murray Hill: 445 E 35th St.
- Williamsburg: 292 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn
- FiDi: 15 Cliff St.
- Flatiron: 37 W 24th St.
- The Chocolate Espresso Martini is made with 1 oz espresso, 1 oz mr black coffee liqueur, 1 oz vodka, and .5 oz chocolate syrup
- Sip on it starting Monday, June 27 through Friday, July 29
And, there are even more perks. Because we had to cover you for NYC nights and NYC mornings too!
If you share your visit on IG tagging @secret_nyc & @holeinthewall , you’ll be given a free coffee card to redeem at any time. We recommend an iced brew on your way to work!
Cheers to a caffeinated NYC summer 🍸In other chocolatey news: You Can Now Make A Custom 1-Pound Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup In Midtown
