You Can Get $10 Chocolate Espresso Martinis Through July In NYC

We all know New Yorkers practically run on coffee and cocktails , and now we’re combining both of those into the most delectable deal in NYC this summer!

We’ve teamed up with Hole in the Wall , the beloved New York/Aussie restaurant, cocktail bar and coffee shop to put our own Secret NYC twist on the ever-popular espresso martini.

Here are all the deets:

Ask for the Secret NYC Martini (it isn’t on the official menu!) and enjoy it for just $10

(it isn’t on the official menu!) and enjoy it for The deal runs Monday-Friday, at any time

You can enjoy it at any of their NYC locations Murray Hill: 445 E 35th St. Williamsburg: 292 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn FiDi: 15 Cliff St. Flatiron: 37 W 24th St.

The Chocolate Espresso Martini is made with 1 oz espresso, 1 oz mr black coffee liqueur, 1 oz vodka, and .5 oz chocolate syrup

Sip on it starting Monday, June 27 through Friday, July 29

And, there are even more perks. Because we had to cover you for NYC nights and NYC mornings too!

If you share your visit on IG tagging @secret_nyc & @holeinthewall , you’ll be given a free coffee card to redeem at any time. We recommend an iced brew on your way to work!

Cheers to a caffeinated NYC summer 🍸