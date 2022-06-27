ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorktown Heights, NY

Mike Nardelli Graduates Lehigh University

hamlethub.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Nardelli of Yorktown Heights, NY graduated with a Bachelor of Science...

news.hamlethub.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Samantha Carroll, of Yorktown Heights, graduated from The University of Tampa

Samantha Carroll of Yorktown Heights, graduated from the University of Tampa on May 7, 2022 with a Bachelor of Science in Human Performance BS. The commencement ceremony included 1,713 undergraduate and graduate candidates. The ceremony included remarks by alumni and brothers, Javier Baldor '89, CEO of BST Global, and Carlos Baldor '87, president and chief technology officer of BST Global and the student challenge speaker.
YORKTOWN HEIGHTS, NY
hamlethub.com

Danbury Residents Named to Dean's List at Fairfield University

Fairfield University Congratulates Spring 2022 Dean List. Congratulations to the Danbury residents who have received Dean's List Honors for the Spring 2022 semester at Fairfield University. Olivia A. Alessandro. Andrew S. Alfidi. Abigail E. Calame. Elizabeth M. Fanzilli. Joely M. Feder. Grace C. Harney. Chayne T. Howard. Avery F. Jarboe.
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

SUNY New Paltz Dean's List: Spring 2022

SUNY New Paltz announces its Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester, a recognition for students who excel academically and earn at least a 3.3 grade-point average in a semester with a full-time course load. The College congratulates the following students for making the spring 2022 Dean's List:. Emily Press...
NEW PALTZ, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yorktown Heights, NY
Yorktown Heights, NY
Education
hamlethub.com

SHU's Farrington College of Ed & Human Dev Receives $260K Grant

FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University’s Isabelle Farrington College of Education & Human Development (IFCEHD) has received a $260,000 grant from The Peter and Carmen Lucia Buck (PCLB) Foundation to support the college’s Bridgeport Teacher Residency program. Currently in its third year, the program is a year-long, immersive, co-teaching...
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Bryant University announces spring 2022 Deans' List

Bryant University is pleased to recognize the students who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to academic excellence and achievement. To earn a place on the Deans' List students must have a GPA of 3.4 or better for at least 12 semester hours of work. Congratulations to the following students on...
BREWSTER, NY
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield residents named to the Dean's List at Bryant University

Bryant University is pleased to recognize the students who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to academic excellence and achievement. Congratulations to Ridgefield residents Randall Davis, Class of 2022 and David Bryce, Class of 2024 for earning Dean's List. To earn a place on the Deans' List students must have a...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lehigh University#Chemical Engineering#College
hamlethub.com

The Osborn in Rye Announces Academic Achievement Awards

The Osborn senior living community’s Residents’ Association donated more than $50,000 in Academic Achievement Awards to employees’ children pursuing college degrees. The 44 scholarships of $1,200 each were recently presented at The Osborn’s monthly Residents’ Association meeting. The Academic Achievement Awards program was initiated in...
hamlethub.com

Katonah-Lewisboro School District Moving Up & Graduation Snapshots

As students passed through the 18th-century Pegasus Gate, their easy chat turned into broad smiles. The unmistakable sounds of "Pomp and Circumstance," recorded by the John Jay Orchestra, grew as they neared the Venetian Theater, as well the buzz of 1,500 faculty and family members gathered in the gracious, tented space.
KATONAH, NY
hamlethub.com

Longtime Ridgefield resident Jerry DePass, 86, has died

Gerald M. DePass, 86, of Danbury, CT, a long-time resident of Ridgefield, CT passed away peacefully on June 14, 2022 at Danbury Hospital with his wife and daughter at his side. He was a beloved husband, father and Pop-Pop. Gerald, known to friends and family as Jerry, was born on...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
hamlethub.com

Stamford Board of REALTORS® (SBOR) Awards 2022 Frank N. Green Community Service Scholarships to 10 Stamford Graduating Seniors

Congratulations to the 2022 Scholarship Winners: Olivia Anne Conte, Kayla Glynn, Jade Hutchinson, Ananya Kotian, Alejandro Jose Lopez Gonzalez, Carrington Mattis, Aishwarya Sivasubramanian and Jeremy Young. Not Pictured are Claire Cody and Kaitlyn M. Pepa. Shown with the students at the presentation on Tuesday evening at The Stamford Board of...
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Putnam’s Medical Reserve Corps Volunteers Learn New Skills as Health Department Kicks Off Continuing Ed at All-Day Training Conference

Putnam’s Medical Reserve Corps Volunteers Learn New Skills as Health Department Kicks Off Continuing Ed at All-Day Training Conference. Volunteers for the Putnam County Medical Reserve Corps got an early look at a new FBI resilience training, developed for agents at the FBI’s NY office, and heard from local harm reduction specialist Lauren Johnson, the community engagement facilitator at the Prevention Council of Putnam. Ms. Johnson introduced the concept of harm reduction to reduce opioid overdose deaths and to strengthen countywide response to these emergencies. The sessions were part of an all-day conference, coordinated by the Putnam County Department of Health, which also included a primer on suicide prevention and an eye-opening presentation on fentanyl and fake pills. Held at Centennial Golf Course in Carmel, it was part of the department’s continuing education program for MRC volunteers in a post-pandemic world. Next on the training agenda is a more in depth, online suicide prevention training that can be taken at one’s own pace.
PUTNAM, CT
hamlethub.com

Westchester Parks Foundation’s Camp Morty is Back in Session at Mountain Lakes This Summer with New Robotics Program

Westchester Parks Foundation’s (WPF) Camp Morty, a quality outdoor residential camp experience for children residing in underserved communities in Westchester County, will be returning to Sal J. Prezioso Mountain Lakes Park in North Salem for the first time in two years. The camp will officially open July 3 for five one-week sessions. Camp Morty will also be adding a new robotics program this summer, awarded by a grant from Verizon, along with traditional summer camp activities including swimming, hiking, nature exploration, canoeing and more. The robotics program will encourage campers to learn a new skill set like coding in a safe environment with hands-on staff. This is especially important to children from underserved communities in Westchester.
hamlethub.com

Danbury Hospital receives American Heart Association Quality Achievement Award

Nuvance Health’s Vassar Brothers Medical Center, Norwalk Hospital, Danbury Hospital and its New Milford campus have received American Heart Association Quality Achievement Awards for implementing specific quality improvement measures to treat patients who suffer severe heart attacks and for their commitment to managing heart failure patients. "We are honored...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Bethel Police Welcome Anthony Bria to Department!

The Bethel Police Department welcomes our newest Officer, Anthony Bria, to the force. Bria, a Fairfield County native, has worked as an Officer for the past several years in North Carolina. We welcome Officer Bria back to Connecticut and look forward to him being a part of the Bethel Police Department.
BETHEL, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter: Georgetown Veterinary Hospital

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You’re IT Georgetown Veterinary...
REDDING, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy