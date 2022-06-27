ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Full interchange opens on I-79 to Pitt Airport beltway

By Aaron Williams
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00JqRf_0gNd3Xnm00

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WBOY) — There are now more ways to access a shortcut to the Pittsburgh International Airport, south of the city, PA Turnpike Commission officials announced.

In October 2021, the Southern Beltway, also known as PA Turnpike 576, partially opened .

The beltway connects Interstate 79, in the Southpointe area to the airport. Now the full interchange where the beltway and I-79 meet is open to drivers.

Since the initial opening in October, nearly 8,000 vehicles a day, have used the new route, Turnpike officials said. With the full interchange open, officials expect that number to jump to 10,000 per day.

“This $800 million project is significant for motorists in the corridor because it will help ease congestion on
arteries like the Parkway West, I-79, and State Route 50. Additionally, it will provide emergency-response
vehicles, businesses, and the public with a safer alternative to rural, two-lane roads,” read a news release from the Turnpike Commission.

The Southern Beltway is a toll road that charges drivers through either the E-ZPass system or through a “toll by plate” system that takes a picture of each vehicle’s license plate and then sends an invoice to the vehicle’s owner. The Turnpike Commission also has a new program for drivers to pay those invoices, with cash, at participating businesses .

There are also plans to eventually connect the beltway with the Mon-Fayette Expressway in the east. That route would go from Morganza Road at I-79 to a new interchange on the expressway, south of Finleyville. The expressway, known as PA Turnpike 43, currently takes drivers, in West Virginia, from the Cheat Lake area, east of Morgantown, to Pittsburgh’s southeastern suburbs. That project is still in the design phase, is awaiting funding and has no set timetable.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Ask Kelly: Where are all the barges going?

PITTSBURGH — This week's "Ask Kelly" segment is about a slow-moving mode of transportation that frequents Pittsburgh's rivers: Barges. Dan from South Park asked, "Are they carrying materials to be processed? Or taking finished goods away from being processed? Who owns the barges? Why do they park along the river?"
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

July 4th Fireworks in Western Pa. 2022: Where you can watch

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Add red, white and blue to that black and gold, Pittsburgh. It's time to celebrate Independence Day and there are plenty of celebrations going on in Western Pennsylvania.Two of the areas biggest celebrations, Pittsburgh and Canonsburg, are back along with many other places around the region. Click here to find out how fireworks companies are preparing.Here's where you can watch some fireworks, broke down county-by-county.Allegheny CountyCITY OF PITTSBURGH -- Monday, July 4The City of Pittsburgh's Independence Day celebration is back at Point State Park  from 4-10 p.m.! The party includes music, food, fun and fireworks. Zambelli will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Twin Peaks restaurant leases first location in region at former TGI Friday’s in North Fayette

NORTH FAYETTE, Pa. — A Texas-based sports bar chain is planning to open a restaurant in a busy shopping area along the Parkway West. According to an announcement by CBRE, whose people represented both sides of the deal, franchise group Teadori Enterprises has leased the former TGI Fridays restaurant location at 200 Park Manor Drive, a property that totals 9,919 square feet.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Cars
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
Local
Pennsylvania Traffic
Pittsburgh, PA
Traffic
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania city among top fishing cities: study

Pittsburgh is one of the top cities for fishing in the U.S., according to a ranking prepared by ApartmentGuide.com, an online rental resource. The Three Rivers City came in at No. 9 in the top 10 ranking among all U.S. cities with populations of more than 50,000. For each city,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Sheetz's lowered gas prices aren't for every car

WEXFORD, Pa. (KDKA) - The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen for a second week in a row. One gas station chain is trying to ease the pain at the pump for drivers as they head into their holiday weekend.According to AAA, gas is averaging around $4.89. In Pittsburgh, gas is averaging $4.98. Sheetz lowered its price for unleaded 88 gas to $3.99 a gallon through the Fourth of July holiday. What some people may not realize is that their cars can't take that kind of gasoline.The Sheetz on Perry Highway in Wexford was bustling with people taking...
WEXFORD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pa Turnpike#Pa Turnpike Commission#State Route 50#The Turnpike Commission#The Southern Beltway
theincline.com

The Pittsburgh Cookie Table’s history, mystery and etiquette

Ever wondered why there are a dozen cookies per guest at a Pittsburgh wedding?. At a Pittsburgh wedding, the cookie table is as important as the first kiss, but finding the true origin of the tradition is as challenging as making the perfect pizzelle. Some say it’s a custom brought...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Waste pickup problems draw complaints in McCandless

Staffing issues at Waste Management, the trash collection agency contracted by McCandless, likely caused missed residential trash pickups in the township over the past month, a company official said. “Missed pickups can occur for a number of reasons. In McCandless, missed pickups have been caused by a strain on staffing,”...
POLITICS
WDTV

Porch collapses at Wings Ole’ in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A porch on the property of Wings Ole’ on University Ave. collapsed Thursday evening, officials say. According to Monongalia County Emergency Services, the restaurant’s porch collapsed at 8:10 p.m. Monongalia County EMS and the Morgantown Fire Department responded to the scene, which was cleared...
MORGANTOWN, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Greensburg area car dealer remembered as a 'people person'

Frank Schimizzi opened Hillview Motors Inc. in Hempfield in 1961 and eventually handed the dealership to his sons and grandchildren. “He was a very personable person. He liked people and dealing with people and that made him good at it,” said his son, Paul Schimizzi, who manages Hillview with two of his brothers. The dealership also employs several grandchildren.
GREENSBURG, PA
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy