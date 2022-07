The final vacant property in Bradenton’s gated Harbour Isle community has officially been listed on the market— for $35.75 million. The 18.9-acre tract of land, the Pointe at Harbour Isle, is listed by the DeLieto Team of MS&C Commercial, a division of Sarasota-based real estate broker Michael Saunders and Co. The team is representing the seller, Minto Communities, which is also the developer of the Harbour Isle community, according to a statement.

BRADENTON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO