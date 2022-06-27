ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermilion Parish, LA

North Vermilion Dreams attend UDA Camp

Cover picture for the articleNV Dreams attended UDA Convention Camp this past weekend in Baton Rouge. They were one of several national ranking dance teams to attend the camp and represented Vermilion Parish well! The team competed...

Erath High School student, Nathan Touchet recognized as Carson Scholar

The Carson Scholar Fund recognizes students who excel both academically and in humanitarian accomplishments. 547 new students from across the country were named as 2022 Carson Scholars this year. In May, these remarkable scholars and their families were recognized at exclusive film premieres across the country. “Carson Scholars: Heroes Among Us,” featured live shots of scholars demonstrating how they are using their gifts and talents to make the world a better place. Touchet attended the premiere and award night in Chattanooga, Tennessee, where he was presented his medal and certificate from Dr. & Mrs. Carson. The Carson Scholars Fund, Inc. was founded in 1994 and has awarded more than 10,000 scholarships since it’s inception.
ERATH, LA
He was neither fool nor fraud

Questions turned into consternation when a mysterious stranger tried to buy every square inch of public land in Cameron Parish in 1883. The news of the offer first appeared in the Lake Charles Commercial in May, in a report that “a gentleman from Cameron Parish … went to Baton Rouge [to buy] some State lands, and was informed … that an application had already been made [for] all of the State lands in that parish.”
CAMERON PARISH, LA
American Legion State Tourney headed to Abbeville

Bringing the American Legion State Tournament to Abbeville for the first time is a big deal for the community, and the community has already responded positively to the news, according to Tommy Picard, president of Quality Sports Authority. Eleven teams from around Louisiana will converge on Abbeville from July 15-19...
ABBEVILLE, LA
Piazza ending record run as Abbeville Mayor

Mark Piazza has spent the past 32 years, half his life, serving the city of Abbeville. For the past 20 years, that service has come with the title of mayor. Piazza will wrap up an Abbeville record five terms as mayor when his retirement becomes official later this week. Abbeville will swear in a new administration on Thursday.
ABBEVILLE, LA

