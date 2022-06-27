ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheetz drops gas to under $4 a gallon through July 4 weekend

By Judith Retana
cbs17
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sheetz announced Monday that effective immediately it would drop its gas prices below $4 for the upcoming holiday weekend. Fuel prices have been lowered to $3.99 a gallon for unleaded 88. Fuel prices for E85 have been lowered to $3.49 a gallon. The discounted rate will stay...

