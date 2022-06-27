ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawarden, IA

Iowa Man Bites Police Officer While Being Arrested

 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Resisting arrest is never a great idea. If you already broke a law and are being arrested for it, adding another charge to the tally is not going to help. An Iowa was...

iowa.media

POLICE INVESTIGATE ROBBERY & EXCHANGE OF GUNFIRE MONDAY EVENING

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING A PAIR OF INCIDENTS IN LEEDS MONDAY EVENING THAT STARTED WITH AN ARMED ROBBERY AND LATER INVOLVED AN EXCHANGE OF GUNFIRE. SGT. JEREMY MCCLURE SAYS THE FIRST INCIDENT HAPPENED ON FLOYD BOULEVARD AT THE SELECT MART WHERE A BLUE TOYOTA CAMRY WITH NEBRASKA PLATES PULLED UP TO ANOTHER CAR AT A GAS PUMP:
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Woman arrested after biting, Macing man

ASHTON—A 40-year-old Worthington, MN, woman was arrested about 7:05 p.m. Friday, June 24, near Ashton on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Shawnda Shree Smith stemmed from a call from a Sheldon man stating the mother of his children...
ASHTON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Hull man arrested after pushing his wife

HULL—A 37-year-old rural Hull man was arrested Sunday, June 26, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Christopher Allen Nell stemmed from him allegedly pushing his wife into a doorway in their home at 315 290th St. northwest of Hull at about 11:20 a.m., according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
HULL, IA
Hawarden, IA
Hawarden, IA
kiwaradio.com

Ruthven Man Pleads Guilty To Felony Going Armed With Intent, Receives Probation, Suspended Prison Sentence

Sibley, Iowa — A Ruthven man has pleaded guilty and has been sentenced on a felony charge. According to the criminal complaints filed with the Osceola County Clerk of Court, 39-year-old Lenard Keith Schiller Jr of Ruthven was accused of knowingly and unlawfully driving in a reckless manner, weaving through traffic, traveling at speeds of more than 80 mph in an attempt to get another vehicle to stop while having a small baby in the vehicle. Additionally, the officer who filed the report says Schiller attempted to use a baseball bat as a weapon during an altercation with the victim. Statements from others nearby during the incident agreed that the defendant intended to use the bat as a weapon. The alleged offenses happened about exactly a year ago in Ocheyedan.
RUTHVEN, IA
nwestiowa.com

George teen arrested on assault charge

GEORGE—A 19-year-old George resident was arrested early Saturday morning, June 25, on a charge of assault. The arrest of Vinny Lewi stemmed from a report of yelling at his residence at 405 W. Minnesota Ave. shortly after midnight, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies could hear...
GEORGE, IA
nwestiowa.com

Passed out Hull driver arrested for OWI

HULL—A 24-year-old Hull man was arrested about 4:20 a.m. Saturday, June 25, on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol and stopping on the paved part of a highway. The arrest of Zachary Dean Van Den Top stemmed from him being...
HULL, IA
nwestiowa.com

Granville man arrested for interference

ORANGE CITY—A 53-year-old rural Granville man was arrested about 10:15 p.m. Saturday, June 25, in Orange City on a charge of interference with official acts. The arrest of Gustavo Leal Salazar stemmed from the stop of a 2007 Land Rover Range Rover for a driver’s side headlight not working at the intersection of Highway 10 and St. Paul Avenue in Orange City, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Cited for shooting hog building lights

REGIONAL—Two 18-year-olds were cited Saturday, June 25, for second-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony. The citing of Cameron Paul Borman of rural Doon and Treyten Joseph Rath of rural Alvord stemmed from an incident in early March when they were “with others when they intentionally damaged property by shooting out lights on hog building” on Fig Avenue, according to the citation filed by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
DOON, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux City man arrested for OWI by Alton

ALTON—A 20-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 6:35 p.m. Saturday, June 25, near Alton on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Caleb Joseph Lubbers stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2018 Chrysler 200 Limited on the Highway 60 expressway near Alton following a report of erratic driving, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
ALTON, IA
norfolkneradio.com

Investigation leads to drug arrest of two men

STANTON - Two Northeast Nebraska men are behind bars after a drug investigation by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office. According to Sheriff Mike Unger, 24-year-old Richard Brachle of Randolph and 23-year-old Dalton Kolar of Laurel were arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of possession with intent to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance and child abuse.
STANTON, NE
nwestiowa.com

Spencer man jailed for 2020 pickup theft

SPENCER—A 34-year-old Spencer man was arrested about noon Wednesday, June 22, on an O’Brien County warrant on a charge of first-degree theft. The arrest of Jordan Richard Walbaum stemmed from a Dec. 21, 2020, report of the theft of a white 2014 Ford F-150 pickup from Waddell Heating & Air Conditioning in Hartley, according to the Hartley Police Department.
kiwaradio.com

Sheldon Fire Company Responds To Three Calls Monday Afternoon

Sheldon, Iowa — A grass fire was reported on Monday, June 27, 2022, near Sheldon. And firefighters would respond to two more calls before getting back to the station. According to Sheldon Fire Assistant Chief Brad Hindt, at about 1:45 p.m., the Sheldon Fire Company was called to the report of a ditch fire near McKinley Avenue & 350th Street, about a mile south of Highway 60 on McKinley.
SHELDON, IA
kscj.com

THREE HURT IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY ACCIDENT

THREE PEOPLE SUSTAINED MINOR INJURIES THIS (WEDS) MORNING WHEN A SEMI TRAILER STRUCK A JEEP IN PLYMOUTH COUNTY. TROOPER JUSTIN SACKETT OF THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS THE ACCIDENT OCCURRED JUST AFTER 8 A.M. SACKETT OC………IN THE DITCH. :19. THE SEMI DRIVER RECEIVED A TRAFFIC CITATION FOR...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Driver located in hit-and-run at Western

HULL—The driver has been located in the investigation of a hit-and-run accident in the parking lot of Western Christian High School in Hull. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reported 14-year-old Sawyer Van Holland of Rock Valley was backing a 2005 Chevrolet Colorado on the parking lot when he struck the parked and unattended 2014 Chevrolet Impala and then left the scene.
HULL, IA
KELOLAND TV

Driver crashes into Sioux Falls home

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are looking for a driver who crashed into a central Sioux Falls home over the weekend. Authorities say around 2:30 on Saturday morning, a car made a left turn at 2nd Avenue and 15th Street, jumped the curb and smashed into the house. Police say they have no way of knowing if the driver had been drinking because the person backed up and left before police arrived.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
