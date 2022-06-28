ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Primary elections 2022 live: Voters in New York and Illinois head to the polls as Boebert faces challenge

By John Bowden
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Tuesday will see another wave of primary showdowns across the country as US voters turn out to make crucial decisions ahead of November’s general elections.

This week’s challenges include the numerous battles taking place in New York , where redistricting as well as the resignation of Gov Andrew Cuomo have brewed up a particularly interesting election season. Gov Kathy Hochul is running for her first full term should she survive her primary election tomorrow, while Republicans are set to conclude their own multi-candidate gubernatorial primary that is likely to see the defeat of Andrew Giuliani, son of ex-Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani .

Illinois will also hold a number of crucial primary contests.

Meanwhile in Colorado Rep Lauren Boebert is set to be the latest far-right Trump acolyte to face her own primary challenge; she’s facing a challenge from Don Coram of the Colorado General Assembly and could potentially be in danger due to the interference of Democrats using the state’s open primary system to back her opponent.

Ms Boebert is also facing a coordinated effort to dig into her past by David Wheeler, the head of the “Fire Boebert” PAC who previously led a drip-drip campaign of damaging revelations that contributed to Madison Cawthorn’s primary defeat in North Carolina.

Ultimate one ⚓
4d ago

Whatever happens I hope Boebert suffers with humiliation 10 times over. For the sake of Colorado voters, vote her out.

Kathy
4d ago

And, her landlord threw her and her bar out!!! Couldn't happen to a nicer person!!!

David Bath
3d ago

worst person ever elected to Congress. She didn't even graduate from high school.

