Sylvania, OH

LPGA's Dana Open settling into new date

By Kyle Rowland / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

Late June means the media assembles at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania to spend time with the defending champion of the Dana Open presented by Marathon.

All went according to plan Monday, as Nasa Hataoka flew in on her way to Japan to discuss her 54-hole rain-plagued victory last year. The only difference was that the tournament is not a few weeks away. There are two whole months until the 2022 Dana Open, which will be played in September for the first time in the event’s 38-year history.

The tournament is scheduled from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4.

“Our marketing and sales are full steam ahead,” tournament director Judd Silverman said. “Our volunteer recruitment is full steam ahead. Our planning for the tournament and the events around it are full steam ahead.”

Tournament week begins in 62 days, allowing for extra time to market the event, drum up ticket sales, pro-am groups, and corporate support. The previous latest date was Aug. 14-17 in 2003. The tournament has been played in July 30 times, in August on five occasions, and once during June.

“It’s been nice that we’ve had extra time to generate more dollars that will go back to our charities,” assistant tournament director Paige Ottaviano said. “I think we had a little taste of it last year when we did the Marathon and then had a break and did Solheim. We’ve been preparing for it since last year. It’s constant and keeps us busy throughout the summer, but we’re thankful we have a couple more months to make an impact in our community.”

Retaining its core of more than 1,000 volunteers and recruiting new blood are at the top of the list. With a summer date, the tournament loads up on teachers, kids, and retirees who are able to step away from their jobs or school and give their time for a week or several days. Labor Day weekend complicates matters because schools will be in session.

The Dana Open is attempting to have people pick a smaller timeframe to volunteer in hopes of securing its army of helpers. Some volunteers work as early as 5 a.m. and as late as 10 p.m., but the retention rate is significantly high, with hundreds returning year after year.

“We’re getting there,” Silverman said. “Obviously, it’s a little easier in July, because schools aren't in session. We get our fair number of teachers that come out and kids as standard-bearers. It’s a little trickier over Labor Day weekend, but we’re going to work through it. We’ll be OK.”

Hosting a world-class golf tournament isn’t as simple as having the golf course ready. There’s a hum of activity behind the scenes, from concessions to hospitality, parking to player services, merchandise tents to shuttles.

Two new events have been added to the Dana Open calendar this year — An Evening with David Feherty and Gary Koch on Aug. 4 at the Valentine Theatre, and Girl Named Tom will perform at the Huntington Center on Aug. 30 as part of the 19th Hole party.

“Hopefully, people will work coming to the tournament for a day or two into their Labor Day weekend plans,” Silverman said.

One person who will not only be in attendance but play in the tournament is Hataoka, the seventh-ranked player in the world. Since winning last year’s rain-shortened Marathon Classic, the 23-year-old Japan native has won twice and she finished tied for fifth at last weekend’s KMPG Women’s PGA Championship.

Hataoka shot rounds of 61, 69, and 64 last year en route to a 19-under-par total and six-shot lead after 54 holes. A final-round 67 would have tied Se Ri Pak’s tournament record of 23 under.

“It’s a great challenge for me to come back here,” Hataoka said Monday. “Unfortunately, last year it was only three days. This year I’ll try my best and play four good rounds, and hopefully, I can do the same thing.”

The Dana Open will take place after the LPGA’s European swing, which includes the Evian Championship, Scottish Open, British Open, and World Invitational in Northern Ireland. The Tour pauses for one week, then plays three straight weeks in Ottawa, Ont., Sylvania, and Cincinnati.

“A big advantage is where we are on the schedule,” Ottaviano said. “For the ladies, it’s a plus and a yes for all three events. It makes sense.”

The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

