Fans who were quick to check out the DLC trailer for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin on the official Square Enix site were instead met with Rick Astley. The Trials of the Dragon King expansion for Final Fantasy Origin was just revealed as the first major expansion coming as part of the game’s season pass coming on July 20. The game’s official website was updated with what should have been a trailer for the upcoming content, but when early fans attempted to view the trailer, they found themselves getting “Rickrolled.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO