Notice is hereby given that a Truth in Taxation hearing will be held on the Tax Levy Ordinance for the fiscal year 2022-2023 for the Prophetstown Fire Protection District, Henry and Whiteside County, Illinois at 6:45 PM on July 11, 2022 at a meeting of the Board of Trustees of the Prophetstown Fire Protection District, at the Prophetstown Fire Station located at 104 W. 2nd St., Prophetstown, IL.

