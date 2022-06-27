ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Victoria Chuah crowned Miss Virginia 2022 in Roanoke

By Colleen Guerry
WFXR
WFXR
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s4fan_0gNd1lHU00

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Victoria Chuah traded in her Miss Arlington title at the Berglund Center Saturday night because she won a new sash, a new crown, and a new role representing the Commonwealth as Miss Virginia 2022.

Chuah was crowned by Miss Virginia 2021 Tatum Sheppard with other previous winners in attendance, including Miss America 2020 Camille Schrier.

Even before the finals on Saturday, June 25, Chuah already made her mark in the competition, winning the on-stage question/Social Impact Initiative award in the second round of preliminaries on Friday, June 24.

PREVIOUS: Tatum Sheppard reflects on reign as Miss Virginia 2021 while 18 women compete for 2022 crown

According to the Miss Virginia Organization’s candidate spotlight post ahead of the competition, Chuah’s Social Impact Initiative is “4A: Advocacy and Awareness for Adults with Autism.”

“I advocate for support systems and programs that allow adults with autism to live secure and purposeful lives. I am dedicated to raising awareness among children and teens of the varied experience of people on the autism spectrum. My platform is fully inspired by my 19 year old brother Luke, who is on the autism spectrum.”

Statement from Victoria Chuah on the Miss Virginia Organization’s Facebook page

Organizers say Chuah graduated Summa Cum Laude from the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science in 2021 and a Masters of Science degree in computer science in 2022, both achieved within the span of four years. In addition, Chuah’s career goal involves becoming chief technology officer of a Fortune 500 company.

The following contestants were also recognized for reaching the coveted top five in the Miss Virginia 2022 competition:

  • First runner-up: Miss Piedmont Region Marissa Murdock
    • Social Impact Initiative: “Preparing the Next Generation: Life Skills into Life Lessons”
    • Talent: Pop vocal
  • Second runner-up: Miss Roanoke Valley Isabella Jessee
    • Social Impact Initiative: “Livesaving Techniques”
    • Talent: Classical violin
  • Third runner-up: Miss Blue Ridge Carlehr Swanson
    • Social Impact Initiative: “Bridging the Divide: Music is Unity”
    • Talent: Pop piano/vocal
  • Fourth runner-up: Miss Greater Charlottesville Sarah Robinson
    • Social Impact Initiative: “The Good News”
    • Talent: Broadway vocal
JUNE 2021: Liberty University graduate crowned as Miss Virginia 2021 Saturday night in Roanoke

Meanwhile, Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen 2021, Ella Strickland, also passed on her title Saturday night, crowning Miss Roanoke Valley’s Outstanding Teen Ayana Johnson as her successor.

Johnson’s Social Impact Initiative is “Readiness to Empower, Advocate, and Diminish Hopelessness in Chronic Illness” — which is similar to Strickland’s initiative of Type 1 Diabetes research and support — while her talent was musical theatre dance.

In addition, Johnson won the on-stage question and evening gown award in the first round of preliminaries on Thursday, June 23.

JUNE 2021: Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen 2021 crowned in Roanoke Friday night

The rest of the contestants who made the top five in Miss Virginia’s Outstanding Teen 2022 are listed below:

  • First runner-up: Miss Greater Charlottesville’s Outstanding Teen McKay Magness
    • Social Impact Initiative: “Mind Your Mind”
    • Talent: Classical harp
  • Second runner-up: Miss Skyline Drive’s Outstanding Teen Amelia Anderson
    • Social Impact Initiative: “A View From Above: Soaring to Your Dreams”
    • Talent: Musical theatre vocal
  • Third runner-up: Miss Fauquier’s Outstanding Teen Ashlynn Haigler
    • Social Impact Initiative: “Let’s Be Fare: Food Allergy Research and Education”
    • Talent: Clogging
  • Fourth runner-up: Miss Hampton-Newport News’ Outstanding Teen Laura Beier
    • Social Impact Initiative: “Embrace and Include: Mentoring Youth with Disabilities through Dance Education”
    • Talent: Tap dance

If you’re interested in participating in one of the local competitions, you can find more information on the Miss Virginia website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFXRtv.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFXR

All the Dirt: Attracting hummingbirds

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — There’s just something magical about watching a hummingbird in your own garden! For this week’s edition of All the Dirt, WFXR News’ Amanda Kenney welcomed Rachel Rivas McKee — a master gardener in training, Roanoke Garden Club Member, social media influencer, and all-around garden enthusiast — to discuss ways to draw […]
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

How a glass of wine can help Virginia’s economy

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Your favorite bottle of wine goes a long way when it comes to helping Virginia’s economy. In 2019, the economic impact of Virginia wines was estimated at $1.73 billion, according to a new study. This was a 27% increase from 2015. The study calculated wine production, sales, and wine grape farming. […]
VIRGINIA STATE
theroanoker.com

Then and Now: Lord Botetourt High School

The story below is a preview from our July/August 2022 issue. For more stories like it, Subscribe Today. Thank you!. The school has seen a number of expansions and substantial growth over the years. This was Lord Botetourt High School 53 years ago. The county high school has grown substantially...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roanoke, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
Roanoke, VA
Sports
City
Roanoke, VA
State
Virginia State
City
Victoria, VA
Local
Virginia Sports
wfirnews.com

Roanoke woman is $500,000 Virginia lottery winner

NEWS RELEASE: “I was happy. Then I got nervous!”. That’s how Phyllis Caley of Roanoke described the moment she realized that the Virginia Lottery scratcher ticket in her hand was worth $500,000. It happened when she bought a 100X The Money ticket at One Stop Market, located at...
ROANOKE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Former St. Albans hospital sold to behavioral healthcare firm; more . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Former St. Albans hospital sold to healthcare firm. The former St. Albans Psychiatric Hospital in Radford has been sold to Pyramid Healthcare, Inc., which plans to “transition the use back to...
RADFORD, VA
WFXR

Festival fun returns to Roanoke Valley with 34th Salem Fair

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Come one, come all! The largest fair in Virginia — not to mention the largest free gate fair in America — has returned to Salem, bringing an estimated 350,000 guests and heightened security protocols along with it over the next two weeks. According to organizers, the Salem Fair will be held […]
SALEM, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camille Schrier
chathamstartribune.com

Telling the story of Pittsylvania County, Danville, one day at a time

Chuck Vipperman wants folks to know that the decisions their city council or board of supervisors make have a far greater impact on their lives than the latest vehicle accident or crime. Those stories generate an immediate buzz, but in terms of long term consequences on those not immediately involved,...
DANVILLE, VA
macaronikid.com

Fireworks and July 4th Activities in Roanoke, Virginia

Are you looking for fireworks in Roanoke, Virginia? We are happy to share with you, fireworks and other July 4th weekend festivities in Roanoke, Salem, Vinton, Bedford, Smith Mountain Lake and beyond!. Independence Day Fireworks at Smith Mountain Lake. July 2, 5 p.m. at Parkway Marina. Join the Saunders Volunteer...
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss Virginia#Dance Education#Commonwealth#Social Impact Initiative#Scie
WFXR

Virginia ABC stores will have limited hours on July 4th

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — If you are planning on celebrating Independence Day, the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) stores are releasing their holiday hours. ABC stores across the Commonwealth will be open until 6 p.m. on Monday, July 4 for those looking to purchase spirits, mixers, and Virginia wines. However, there will be regular […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Enjoy a taste of Virginia with these beloved recipes

(STACKER) — A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Autism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
WDBJ7.com

Hundreds of employees affected by closure of KDC/One in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg location of a beauty/home care item manufacturer will be closed by the end of 2023, according to the company, affecting about 670 employees. KDC/One in Lynchburg will be shut down in phases in the next 18 months, according to Vice President Michael Salzillo, who...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

THC-laced candies found in air ducts of Virginia home

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police were called to a Midlothian home over the weekend after a large bag of edibles containing THC was found in the air ducts. According to a spokesperson with the Chesterfield County Police Department (CCPD), authorities responded to a recently purchased home in...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WFXR

WFXR

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFXR News is the Fox Affiliate in Roanoke, VA and brings you the latest news, weather and sports across Southwest and Central Virginia.

 https://wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy