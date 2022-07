Smithfield, NC: Mrs. Elizabeth “Lib” Lamm Strickland, age 81, of Quail Road passed away on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be 1:00 PM, Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the Rose & Graham Funeral Home Chapel in Four Oaks. Rev. Brad Thompson will officiate. Burial will follow in Hills of the Neuse Memory Gardens in Smithfield. The family will receive friends from 11:30PM to 12:45PM at Rose & Graham Funeral Home in Four Oaks prior to the service on Saturday and other times at the home.

