STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A woman who died June 23 as a result of a fire at her duplex in Stevens Point has been identified as Amber Glodowski, 42. Around 7 a.m. that morning, crews responded to a fire at a duplex on the 800 block of Bliss Avenue. First responders learned a woman was inside one unit of the duplex. Glodowski was brought to an area hospital for injuries sustained during the fire and later pronounced dead.

STEVENS POINT, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO