ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Mirage, CA

Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new entrance at Betty Ford Center marking start of transformation project

By Jesus Reyes
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b1WSq_0gNcwQCU00

Monday was a historical day for the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage. Officials gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its new entrance.

The ceremony marks the beginning of the center's $30 million transformation project which will see the center undergo a major facelift.

"Today represents so much, but we're just thrilled to open our entrance and really set the foundation for the next 40 years of people coming here for help," said Tessa Voss, executive director of the Betty Ford Center.

Get more on today's ceremony and hear from former patients tonight at 5 & 6 p.m.

You can also check out Peter Daut's in-depth report on the Betty Ford Center's 40th anniversary and the major changes coming ahead.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.

The post Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new entrance at Betty Ford Center marking start of transformation project appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Plaza Theatre restoration lands $2.5M in CA budget plan

The Plaza Theatre in downtown Palm Springs is inching closer to its fundraising goal for a multi-million dollar restoration of the 1936 landmark. The project received a $2.5 million allocation in the state's budget plan that's awaiting final approval Thursday. After a $5 million contribution from TV producer and Palm Springs resident David Lee, and The post Palm Springs Plaza Theatre restoration lands $2.5M in CA budget plan appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Walter Clark Legal Group paying for rides during 4th of July weekend

The Walter Clark Legal Group is offering to pay for your ride this Fourth of July weekend to prevent impaired driving on our local roads From Friday, July 1 to Monday, July 4, between the hours of 10 p.m. to 3 a.m., the Walter Clark Legal Group will reimburse drivers who take a taxi, Uber, The post Walter Clark Legal Group paying for rides during 4th of July weekend appeared first on KESQ.
TRAFFIC
iecn.com

The Cheech Marin Museum is now open in the Inland Empire

The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art, Culture & Industry Museum has opened its doors in Downtown Riverside, making it a significant win for Chicanos around the nation, especially in the Inland Empire. Walking around The Cheech as a young Chicano, I saw my life portrayed in bright colors and...
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Desert High School grad innovates lithium extraction device, presents patent to Salton Sea Authority

He is just about a month out of high school, but Palm Desert teenager Clay Jones has already developed an innovation that could help create clean energy from the Salton Sea. On Friday, Jones is presenting the patent to the Salton Sea Authority, in "an effort to achieve a cleaner Salton Sea and Coachella Valley The post Palm Desert High School grad innovates lithium extraction device, presents patent to Salton Sea Authority appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rancho Mirage, CA
Health
City
Rancho Mirage, CA
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Rancho Mirage, CA
Government
KESQ News Channel 3

“They kick us to the curb”: Employee reacts to sudden closing of Valley mental health facility

Thursday, June 30th marks the last day for employees at RI International Mental Health Urgent Care in Palm Springs. Peer Support Specialist, Jessica Hurst, has been with the company for almost 4 years. “I felt violated, I felt used, I felt like I didn’t matter. That none of us mattered to this company. That we’re The post “They kick us to the curb”: Employee reacts to sudden closing of Valley mental health facility appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
citynewsgroup.com

MOVAL Celebrates Groundbreaking for WoodSpring Suites

On Tuesday, June 21, The City of Moreno Valley celebrated the groundbreaking of Woodspring Suites, the City’s newest hotel. Members of the Moreno Valley City Council, City Staff, and representatives from TGC Hospitality Management were on hand to kick off the construction of the four-story hotel. This hotel will be the 14th Woodspring Suites location to be built thus far.
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Desert’s new food waste composting program starts July 1

There's a new law in California that will change how you throw out your trash – and it starts for some here in the valley Friday. In Palm Desert, the first phase of new composting rules are being rolled out ahead of a July 1 start date – bringing changes people's trash bins, and even The post Palm Desert’s new food waste composting program starts July 1 appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Daut
Person
Betty Ford
KESQ News Channel 3

A local nonprofit received $2.1 Million for youth violence programming

The city of Palm Springs announced that We Are One United, a local Palm Springs-based nonprofit, recently received a $2.1 million grant this month from the California Board of State and Community Correction’s Violence Intervention grant program. In October 2019 Governor Newsom signed the Break the Cycle of Violence Act with the purpose of improving The post A local nonprofit received $2.1 Million for youth violence programming appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs City Council setting aside about $70 million in city’s budget for public safety

Palm Springs City Council approved an overall budget of $230 million. Out of that sum, almost $72 million is allocated for public safety. The Palm Springs Police Department is receiving $45.4 million in funds. According to the Desert Sun, the funds will help onboard three new officers, along with a crime analyst and a crime The post Palm Springs City Council setting aside about $70 million in city’s budget for public safety appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Celebrating Independence Day in Coachella Valley: Fourth of July events and celebrations

Independence Day is almost here! Below is a list of Fourth of July celebrations in the desert, some taking place on the day, while others are a little earlier. Palm Springs - Fireworks show on Monday, July 4 at Palm Springs StadiumAfter a two-year hiatus and much debate, the fireworks show in Palm Springs is The post Celebrating Independence Day in Coachella Valley: Fourth of July events and celebrations appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
localemagazine.com

Get a Taste of the Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Scene With the 2022 Summer Eats Pass

Greater Palm Springs restaurants offer something for everyone with a variety of cuisines that range from Asian fusion to California and French. Download this season’s free mobile Summer Eats Pass, and you can get dining perks and discounts! And every time you use the pass to check in to a restaurant, you’ll have the opportunity to enter a weekly drawing for a $50 gift card to a Greater Palm Springs restaurant. Here are 13 great eateries to dine at this season, along with the Summer Eats deals they’re offering. 2022 Summer Eats Pass.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ribbon Cutting Ceremony#News Channel#The Betty Ford Center
mynewsla.com

Supervisors OK Temecula Valley Wine Country Archway Project

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a $370,000 allocation for the construction and placement of a decorative archway leading into Temecula Valley Wine Country, tapping funds reserved specifically for projects in unincorporated areas. Supervisor Chuck Washington requested the distribution for the benefit of the Third District. The...
TEMECULA, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Moreno Valley Welcomes Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market is excited to announce it will open its newest store located at 24101 Hemlock Ave. in Moreno Valley on July 8. This opening coincides with the company’s 20th anniversary on July 11. A ribbon-cutting with Moreno Valley Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez will take place Friday morning at 8:00 a.m. He will be joined by the Moreno Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Canyon Springs High School Band. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KVCR NEWS

Planned Parenthood hosts rally outside Riverside City Hall

More than 100 people gathered outside Riverside City Hall for the event. “I can't even express into words know how angry I feel, how frustrated I feel, I can't imagine somebody telling me you can't have an abortion," said Riverside resident Tamara Kemp. Despite the supreme court ruling, abortion...
RIVERSIDE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
travelnowsmart.com

Mobile Homes For Rent in Desert Hot Springs, CA

When looking for a mobile home for rent in Desert Hot Springs, you will find plenty of options. Here are some of the top choices: Joshua Springs Mobile Home Park, Caliente Sands, and Desert Crest Country Club. These communities are known for their great amenities and community parks. For more information, visit the respective community websites. Once you’ve decided on the community, consider its amenities, location, and features.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
citynewsgroup.com

Loma Linda Florist Says Farewell

My name is Jim, the owner of Loma Linda Florist located on 10559 Anderson Street in Loma Linda. Recently, my staff (who I refer to as my family) and I came to the decision that it is time that Loma Linda Florist will be closing its doors. You see, all of us at the shop have devoted endless hours and years to the flower industry and now it’s time to retire. Having been so involved with multiple parts of this beautiful industry it has fulfilled many dreams and created many memories for us and for you, our customers. With this being said, and most importantly, I want to thank you for supporting Loma Linda Florist and letting us get to share in those special moments when only flowers can say what we feel. Again and again, I say thank you, and it comes from my heart.
LOMA LINDA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

CVWD receives $1.5M to improve clean water infrastructure in the East Valley

The lack of consistent access to clean water is an issue that many people in the east valley deal with daily, but on Thursday, the concerns are getting the attention of a federal official. Congressman Raul Ruiz, M.D. (CA-36) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development Under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small toured several areas The post CVWD receives $1.5M to improve clean water infrastructure in the East Valley appeared first on KESQ.
INDUSTRY
KESQ News Channel 3

CA legislature approves $79 million budget request for new building at CSUSB Palm Desert Campus

The California legislature has approved a $79 million budget to build Phase I of a new Student Center Building at the Cal State San Bernardino Palm Desert Campus. "With the campus seeing a significant increase in student enrollment, this investment of $79 million to fund a student center as part of the efforts to expand The post CA legislature approves $79 million budget request for new building at CSUSB Palm Desert Campus appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy