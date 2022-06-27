ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Former NFL star Alex Smith shares daughter’s brain cancer diagnosis

By Nexstar Media Wire, Danielle MacKimm
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A6toc_0gNcvkwL00

UTAH ( ABC4 ) – The daughter of former NFL quarterback Alex Smith has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

Alex Smith announced on Saturday that his youngest child, Sloane, was diagnosed with “a very rare malignant tumor with very few documented cases–without a clear road map to treatment.”

On June 25, Smith took to Instagram to inform fans of Sloane’s condition, writing, “On May 10th, Sloane was rushed to the ER with stroke-like symptoms. She had an MRI and the doctors quickly informed us she had a large brain tumor and needed an emergency craniotomy.”

Smith referred to the 10-hour procedure as “the most excruciating time of our lives.”

How will America care for more pregnant women?

Luckily, Smith shared that the staff at Stanford Children’s Health was able to remove 100% of Sloane’s tumor. The relieved father went on to add that his daughter “bounced back from brain surgery like a rockstar!”

At this time, Smith and family members are awaiting test results while “gathering as many options as we can from doctors across the country to decide the best path forward.”

Smith signed off of the social media platform, saying, “I know we don’t post much about our kids but we felt necessary to post this and say THANK YOU. Thank you to our amazing medical team, family, friends, acquaintances and even some strangers who have touched our lives in the last month and a half.”

Smith was picked by the San Francisco 49ers as the No. 1 pick in the 2005 NFL draft and represented the 49ers for six seasons before being traded to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2013. From there, the Chiefs traded Smith to the Washington Redskins in 2018. Smith appeared in the season’s first nine games before falling victim to a horrific leg injury that led to a long recovery. Smith announced his retirement from the NFL in April of 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTNH

Meriden police arrest alleged home invasion and assault suspect

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The Meriden Police Department arrested a man on Friday who was allegedly behind a March home invasion and assault. On March 2, Meriden police responded to a call that a female had been pistol-whipped in the head with a firearm at a Meriden residence. When officers arrived at the scene, they […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

2 in custody after Hartford credit union robbery

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are in custody following a robbery at a Hartford credit union on Wednesday, police said. According to the Hartford Police Department, the robbery occurred at Cencap Bank on Main Street. The investigation is ongoing. Stay alert for updates with WTNH in the News 8 app
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Four Windsor men arrested for involvement in alleged drug trafficking organization

WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Four Windsor men were arrested on federal narcotics distribution charges related to the large scale-trafficking of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut and a Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration in New England. According to documents and statements made in […]
WINDSOR, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
WTNH

Two killed in Milford crash on I-95 Northbound

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were killed in a crash on I-95 in Milford on Thursday morning, according to police. In the area of Exit 36 on I-95 Northbound, a car that was attempting to merge from the left lane into the center lane struck a car that was traveling in the center lane […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for allegedly pushing kid off bike

DEEP RIVER, Conn. (WTNH) – A Deep River man was arrested after he allegedly pushed a child off a bike on Monday. On Monday evening, a woman reported to State Police Troop F dispatch that her 11-year-old son was assaulted by an adult male while he was riding his bike on Main Street, according to […]
DEEP RIVER, CT
WTNH

Norwich police arrest man on narcotics charges

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police arrested a man on narcotics charges on Wednesday evening. The Norwich Police Department Detective Division responded to an apartment on Broadway to execute a search warrant. The warrant was the result of an intensive and targeted investigation of a reported drug dealer at that location, according to police. Upon […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

East Hartford man charged with attempted human smuggling

(WTNH) – An East Hartford man was arrested on Wednesday after allegedly attempting to smuggle an individual from Brazil into the United States. The District of Massachusetts U.S. Attorney’s Office charged 41-year-old Fagner Chaves De Lima of East Hartford with one count of attempted human smuggling. It is allegedly that De Lima allegedly made arrangements […]
EAST HARTFORD, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Smith
WTNH

Man in critical condition after motorcycle hit-and-run in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a car while on his motorcycle in a Hartford hit-and-run Friday morning, police said. Hartford police responded to 960 Main St. for a report of a car crash with serious injuries. At the scene, officers found a victim with substantial […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Winsted man accused of trying to rape woman in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Conn. (WTNH) — A Winsted man is accused of trying to rape a woman in Norfolk Thursday night. Jason Heath, 20, was arrested after he allegedly attacked a woman while she walking near Parker Hill Road just before 7 p.m. State police said Heath then tried to sexually assault the woman. The suspect faces […]
NORFOLK, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Tumor#Brain Surgery#Cancer Treatment#American Football
WTNH

Family offering $5,000 reward for tips on Groton murder

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A family is offering a $5,000 reward for tips pertaining to the murder of their loved one in Groton. 59-year-old Ronald Whitfield Senior was shot near 40 Thieves Bar on Bridge Street in December 2021. He died from his injuries a few days later. “My son Ronald was a sibling, father, […]
GROTON, CT
WTNH

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker hospitalized: Reports

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was hospitalized for an undisclosed medical issue on Tuesday, multiple outlets reported. Barker, who married reality-TV star Kourtney Kardashian last month, was taken to West Hills Hospital and Medical Center near Calabasas before being transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, the L.A. Times reported. Photos from TMZ showed medical workers […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTNH

I-91 Northbound reopens after tractor-trailer crash, fuel leak

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) – A crash between a car and two tractor-trailers had shut down parts of I-91 Northbound on Thursday morning, which have now been reopened. Officials stated that I-91 Northbound between exits 24 and 25 was partially closed for a few hours due to this crash, with only the left lane open […]
ROCKY HILL, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Stroke
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

Body of unknown man found in Candlewood Lake

SHERMAN, Conn. (WTNH) – DEEP officials have stated that the body of an unidentified man was recovered in Candlewood Lake on Monday morning. The man recovered was found in an area where less than a week ago, a swimmer went missing on the water. That swimmer’s identity has yet to be released by local police. […]
SHERMAN, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for stealing truck, engaging in Durham police pursuit

DURHAM, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested after stealing a truck and engaging police in a pursuit in Durham, according to state police. Connecticut State Police were dispatched to Lino’s Market at 427 Main St. in Durham for a report of a stolen car. Troopers located a stolen white 2019 Ford F450. The driver, […]
DURHAM, CT
WTNH

WTNH

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy