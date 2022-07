COLUMBUS – Police are investigating the shooting death of a man found behind the wheel of an SUV that ran into a utility pole in North Linden late Thursday night. Officers were called to the 1000 block of E Hudson Street at 11:01 p.m. on a report of a shooting found William Hinson in the driver’s seat of the vehicle that had struck the pole, Sgt. James Marable of the Columbus police homicide unit said.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 15 HOURS AGO