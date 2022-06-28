ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

2 men shot dead after trying to break into South Philadelphia home, police say

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45fcDd_0gNctltU00

Two men are dead after a shooting at a home in South Philadelphia.

Gunfire erupted around 1:35 p.m. Monday on the 1600 block of S. 10th Street.

Police say two men, who were allegedly trying to break into a home, were shot by two men inside the house.

A 33-year-old man suffered 15 gunshot wounds throughout his body, police say.

He was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other man is believed to be between 25 and 30 years old. He suffered five gunshot wounds, police say.

He was also pronounced dead at Jefferson.

The names of the men who were killed have not been released.

"This is surprising. This neighborhood is usually very safe. It's a shock to see something like this happen. I live a block away," said John Carrozza. "It's sad. It's a sign of the times, unfortunately."

"I've been here for six years. I feel really safe. I just had my catalytic converter stolen, and I'm thinking maybe it's time to move out - for something like this to happen in the middle of the afternoon..." said Mary Grace McHale.

Police say no weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made.

The two men who shot the suspects are said to be cooperating with the investigation.

But what's happened here has left neighbors in fear for what could come next.

"There's no more fist fights. There's just pull out a gun and shoot," said Corrozza.

"Things are getting worse around here. Now there's a double homicide and everyone has weapons. I tell my wife 'stay in, don't go out without me.' And now it's getting very close to home," said Nick, who lives nearby.

Comments / 52

51Fifty
4d ago

Now the neighbors should feel safer. Criminals will think twice about entering another home in that neighborhood.

Reply(2)
21
Sean Fitzgerald
4d ago

This good news is starting to happen more and more people are fed up with the government only wanting criminals to have guns and everybody else unable to protect themselves.

Reply
10
Carlota
4d ago

That’s what happens when you enter the space of the wrong mfin one. Good for the homeowners.

Reply(1)
35
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Man Shot, Killed In North Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 60-year-old man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia on Saturday morning, police say. The shooting happened on the 2900 block of North Taney Street around 11 a.m. Police say the man was shot once in his left shoulder. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and pronounced dead just before noon, according to police. No weapons were recovered and no arrests were made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

West Philadelphia Shooting Leaves Man In Extremely Critical Condition, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 31-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body on Saturday night in West Philadelphia, police say. The shooting happened on Unit Block North 62nd Street around 6 p.m. The man was placed in extremely critical condition at Presbyterian Hospital, according to police. No weapons were recovered, and no arrest was made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
Person
Thomas Jefferson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#South Philadelphia#Jefferson University#Gun Violence#Violent Crime
CBS Philly

At Least 70 Shots Fired During Triple Shooting In Frankford: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least 70 shots were fired during a triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Frankford section on Thursday night, police say. The incident happened on the 4700 block of Griscom Street around 10 p.m. Police say a shootout unfolded between two different groups of people. One of the people in the group had a rifle, according to Chief Inspector Scott Small. Police say a 30-year-old man was found in the driver’s seat of a Mazda with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition. A 28-year-old man was shot in his right knee, according to police. He arrived to Temple Hospital by private vehicle. The third victim, a 27-year-old man, was shot in his left arm. He has already been discharged from Temple Hospital. Police say no arrests have been made, but they did recover weapons. Police say multiple unattended cars were hit by gunfire during the shooting. The shooting is under investigation. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Investigation Underway After 2-Alarm Fire Leaves Man Dead, 2 Firefighters Injured In Jenkintown

JENKINTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — An investigation is underway into a deadly house fire in Montgomery County. Chopper 3 was over Summit Avenue in Jenkintown where firefighters got to the duplex just after 7:30 p.m. on Friday night. They found a man on the second floor, but he later died at the hospital. The two-alarm fire also sent two firefighters to the hospital, one for a possible heart attack. He’s in stable condition. The other firefighter was released after treatment for heat exhaustion. Several other firefighters suffered minor injuries.
JENKINTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

21-Year-Old Woman Killed After Disgruntled Patron Fires At Least 15 Shots Into Northeast Philadelphia Bar, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At least five of the 15 shots fired by a disgruntled patron went right through the front of the Philly Bar and Restaurant in Northeast Philadelphia and one of those bullets took the life of a 21-year-old woman. CBS3 spoke with her family who is calling out city leaders saying enough is enough. “I’m on my way home from work and I get the call and I’m like, ‘what do you mean she’s been shot?'” Jailene’s uncle James Holton said. That emotional uncle tells CBS3 that the woman who was killed in the shooting was his niece, 21-year-old Jailene Holton. “She was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Fire In West Philadelphia Sends 1 Person To Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire Saturday morning in West Philadelphia sent one person to the hospital. It happened at 53rd and Master Streets just after 8 p.m. We’re still working to learn more about that person’s condition. Firefighters say it took about half-an-hour to put out the fire, and the cause is under investigation.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man Fighting For His Life After Being Shot By Roommate In Frankford: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A shooting in Frankford has left a man fighting for his life. Police say the 40-year-old victim was shot by his roommate during an argument. It happened around 1 a.m. on Friday on the 3700 block of North Jasper Street. Police say the victim was found unconscious in front of his house. He had been shot multiple times, including in his head. The suspect remains at large. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
100K+
Followers
14K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy